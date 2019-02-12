Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Schools Sinclair Broadcast Analyst Duped By Parody Tweet

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is dishing out another social media lesson: Don’t believe everything you read.
The freshman member of Congress schooled Sinclair Broadcast Group chief political analyst Boris Epshteyn on Monday after he bashed her for a tweet sent from an account clearly marked “parody.”
The account posted a mock press release saying it refused to remain silent on President Donald Trump’s recent decision to pull the U.S. out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, also known as INF, with Russia. The tweet read “IMDb,” aka the Internet Movie Database.
Epshteyn, irked by what he assumed was Democratic ignorance, tweeted a rebuke, only to realize he’d been tricked.
Ocasio-Cortez used the foot-in-mouth moment as a teachable one, pointing out that “misinformation spreads like this regularly.”
Epshteyn, realizing his blunder, argued that Ocasio-Cortez’s ideas sounded like parodies anyhow.
Ocasio-Cortez, who has become known as a Twitter guru of sorts, recently offered a social media class to fellow Democrats in Congress to help them learn how to use the platform more effectively. Her following has now topped 3 million.