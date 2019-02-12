Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Schools Sinclair Broadcast Analyst Duped By Parody Tweet

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is dishing out another social media lesson: Don’t believe everything you read.

The freshman member of Congress schooled Sinclair Broadcast Group chief political analyst Boris Epshteyn on Monday after he bashed her for a tweet sent from an account clearly marked “parody.”

The account posted a mock press release saying it refused to remain silent on President Donald Trump’s recent decision to pull the U.S. out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, also known as INF, with Russia. The tweet read “IMDb,” aka the Internet Movie Database.

Epshteyn, irked by what he assumed was Democratic ignorance, tweeted a rebuke, only to realize he’d been tricked.

1. Dems messaging on Russia continues to be confused. One minute they scream that president is Russia’s puppet the next they don’t want the president to be tough on Russia 2. You mean INF? IMDb is the movie database that you seem to so desperately want to have a big profile on. https://t.co/NEwdCaLkzo — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) February 11, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez used the foot-in-mouth moment as a teachable one, pointing out that “misinformation spreads like this regularly.”

The right is so eager to smear that they end up tripping over the own wires all the time.



Here, the Chief Political Analyist for Sinclair Broadcasting earnestly cites a *parody account* as supporting evidence for his bogus argument.



Misinformation spreads like this regularly. https://t.co/dzNBEkzJOd — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 11, 2019

Epshteyn, realizing his blunder, argued that Ocasio-Cortez’s ideas sounded like parodies anyhow.

In my defense, most of your insane ideas and proposals do sound like something from a parody account (see - eliminating air travel, rebuilding all buildings in America, etc.) https://t.co/S9mo26EUtd — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) February 11, 2019