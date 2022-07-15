Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Should Thank Her Sexual Harasser

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) recently shared footage of a right-wing heckler sexually harassing her outside the Capitol. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) thinks she should be grateful for it.

In the clip, the white man, Alex Stein, yelled lewd and racially-charged comments at Ocasio-Cortez as she walked up the steps to the Capitol.

Advertisement

But Greene called his actions “quite the compliment.” She even had Stein on her podcast.

“I think women should be confident,” Greene said. “And if a man gives you a compliment, a woman can say ‘thank you.’”

Patriot Takes, an account that monitors right-wing media, posted part of the podcast interview:

Marjorie Taylor Greene had the man who sexually harassed AOC on her podcast and called his “big booty Latina” comments, “quite the compliment.”



Marjorie implied AOC should have said, “thank you.” pic.twitter.com/n5Lquqz4eO — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 15, 2022

Ocasio-Cortez described the incident as “deeply disgusting” on Twitter, where she also posted the footage:

Here is a video he posted of the incident. I was actually walking over to deck him because if no one will protect us then I’ll do it myself but I needed to catch a vote more than a case today pic.twitter.com/RdwCNBDIBb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2022