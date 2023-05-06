What's Hot

John Legend Takes Down Megyn Kelly Over Jab At Chrissy Teigen: 'She's Desperate'

This Affordable Retailer Has A Bunch Of Cult-Favorite Eyebrow Products

These Are The Highest-Rated Walking Shoes At Target

Public's Pledge Of Allegiance To King Charles Dropped From Coronation Service

Let’s Not Play The Blame Game, Say Lawmakers Blamed For Bank Failures

'Day Of Destiny': King Charles' Coronation Dominates Newspaper Front Pages

Man Gets 14 Years In 1/6 Case, Longest Sentence Imposed Yet

Berkeley Professor Apologizes For False Indigenous Identity

Jill Biden Brought An Unexpected Guest To King Charles' Coronation

Here Is The Exact Moment King Charles Is Crowned

Prince Louis Steals The Show At King Charles' Coronation

Kate Middleton Shines In Dazzling Headpiece At King Charles’ Coronation

U.S. NewsGun ViolenceMississippiOcean Springs, Mississippi

1 Dead Among 5 Shooting Victims At Mississippi Restaurant

About 200 people were at the restaurant when the shooter ran past employees doing security checks, according to the restaurant's owner.
AP

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — One person is dead after at least five people were shot during a Cinco de Mayo party at a Mississippi restaurant late Friday night, police said.

Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston confirmed the number of victims who were shot at The Scratch Kitchen on Government Street, the Sun Herald reported.

Jackson County Deputy Coroner James Prisock shortly after midnight confirmed the death of one of the victims, the Sun Herald reported.

It was not immediately clear if any arrests had been made early Saturday morning. Police at the scene were examining the restaurant’s patio area, the newspaper reported.

The Scratch Kitchen’s owner told the Sun Herald there were about 200 people at the restaurant when the shooter ran past employees who were doing security checks at the entrance to the patio.

“The person who did the shooting wasn’t a customer,” owner Brittany Alexander said. “He didn’t get an arm band or anything to be out here.”

Ocean Springs is about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of Biloxi, Mississippi.

Go To Homepage

Popular in the Community