Octavia Spencer Apologizes To Britney Spears For Instagram Prenup Joke

Octavia Spencer has apologized for a comment she made on Britney Spears’ Instagram post announcing her engagement to fiance Sam Asghari, saying her intention was to “make them laugh.”

Earlier this week, Spears posted a video on her since-deactivated Instagram page announcing that she and longtime boyfriend Asghari have plans to tie the knot.

Spencer quipped in the comments that Spears should make Asghari sign a prenuptial agreement. Considering Spears has been in a long-standing fight to gain control over her own finances and be freed from a 13-year conservatorship, the remark went viral.

On Wednesday, Spencer posted on her own Instagram to clarify her initial comment.

“Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke,” she said in the caption of a happy photograph of Spears and Asghari. “My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of. Britney’s fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she’s found happiness. We’re thrilled for her. So let’s show them love.”

She also hashtagged her post #nonnegativity.

Asghari was a good sport about the entire affair and commented on Spencer’s post, saying she was “very kind to clarify” but there are “no hard feelings whatsoever.”

“Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory,” he wrote, alongside some supportive emojis.

Instagram

Spears seems to have temporarily deactivated her Instagram page in the wake of her engagement, telling fans on Twitter on Tuesday that she was “taking a little break” to celebrate but would “be back soon.”