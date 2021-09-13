Octavia Spencer Has Thoughts About Britney Spears' Engagement: 'Sign A Prenup'

Kanye West once sang, “If you ain’t no punk, holla, ‘We want prenup! We want prenup!’” That advice apparently stuck with Octavia Spencer.

After Britney Spears revealed she’s engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari over the weekend, fans inundated her with best wishes for the impending nuptials.

At least one fan, however, used the moment to offer some advice.

Actor Octavia Spencer slid into Spears’ Instagram comment section to suggest a prenuptial agreement.

“Make him sign a prenup,” wrote Spencer, who won an Oscar for her role in “The Help.”

The comment garnered more than 44,000 likes.

Asghari addressed the suggestion in an Instagram story on Monday, thanking “everyone who is concerned about The prenup!”

“Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day,” he wrote alongside a couple of laughing emojis.

Spencer’s comment might make pretty solid advice, considering Spears’ long fight to regain control of her finances.

For the last 13 years, aspects of her life and her fortune have been governed by a conservatorship managed in part by her father Jamie Spears, who finally agreed to step down as conservator last month.

Jamie Spears wrote in a court petition this month that his daughter “is entitled” to have the court reevaluate the need for a conservatorship and said grounds for the arrangement “may no longer exist.”