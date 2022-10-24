Amazon

TOZO T6 wireless earbuds

"A former punk teen, I do (wrongfully) often consider myself above mainstream trends. And yet, sometimes you see something enough, you just have to try it. I've seen these $30 waterproof 'AirPod dupes' all over the dang internet and finally pulled the trigger. I'm really sensitive to and easily overwhelmed by sounds and have a lot of other delightful weird sensory stuff, and I can't tell you how these babies have upgraded my day-to-day. They're little and super comfortable in your ear, and they come with a million different rubber ear things to find a good fit, plus they're $30, so it's not like they have professional audio-level 'noise canceling,' but they really do have good sound, so I can enjoy my silly little podcast and not be cringing at the sound my freezer makes. I swear to god these headphones have helped me remember to drink water and use the bathroom during the day, because I know I can take the music with me so I get a little less hyper-fixated at my desk. Also, they're literally waterproof. I struggle with transition between tasks, and find it's much easier when I'm listening to music, and it's been such a game changer to get ready to shower and then to shower and then to get dressed so seamlessly with my little ear buds in, without needing to move my phone around the bathroom with wet hands." — Griffin Wynne, shopping writer