Shopping
editors picks

22 Things HuffPost Editors Bought In October

This month, we spent our pennies on warm workout shirts, cookware, trending Birkenstock sandals and more.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Tower 28 Beauty's <a href="https://www.sephora.com/product/makewaves-lengthening-curling-clean-mascara-P502484" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="mascara" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63504adde4b051268c5084e3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.sephora.com/product/makewaves-lengthening-curling-clean-mascara-P502484" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">mascara</a>, a Lentra <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hot-Hand-Warmers-Hours-Activated/dp/B07YYMX8ZY?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63504adde4b051268c5084e3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="hand warmer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63504adde4b051268c5084e3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Hot-Hand-Warmers-Hours-Activated/dp/B07YYMX8ZY?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63504adde4b051268c5084e3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">hand warmer</a>, Calphalon <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YP1X8VH?psc=1&ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63504adde4b051268c5084e3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cookware set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63504adde4b051268c5084e3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YP1X8VH?psc=1&ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63504adde4b051268c5084e3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">cookware set</a> and Anine Bing <a href="https://www.aninebing.com/collections/anine-bing-sport/products/kane-vest-black" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="vest" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63504adde4b051268c5084e3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.aninebing.com/collections/anine-bing-sport/products/kane-vest-black" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">vest</a>.
Sephora, Amazon, Anine Bing
Tower 28 Beauty's mascara, a Lentra hand warmer, Calphalon cookware set and Anine Bing vest.

Few things get the HuffPost Shopping team going quite like sharing our most recent purchases. From everyday home objects to major statement splurges, each one fills us with delight and some much-needed shopping serotonin. This month, we picked up all manner of goodies, big and small, with even the most seemingly inconsequential of purchases undergoing thoughtful consideration. It’s a hazard of the trade, I’m afraid.

Below we’ve compiled a list of the best things our editors bought this month, including a cozy sweatshirt, pet gear, beauty buys and even hand warmers to keep your mitts toasty under the most treacherous winter conditions. Pick them up for yourself from retailers like Amazon and Walmart and beloved brands like Anthropologie and Free People. Each of these must-have items is sure to make your day a little brighter and, hopefully, your life a little easier.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Anine Bing
Anine Bing Kane vest
"I have to admit that I didn't purchase this gorgeous vest for myself, my partner gifted it to me for my birthday in early October. I've been living in it ever since. I'm a hardcore Anine Bing devotee, but this is absolutely one of my favorite pieces that I own. It's shockingly warm, cloudlike and lightweight, with handy pockets throughout. I feel like an off-duty model when I wear it and get tons of compliments. Worth every (of my partner's) penny!" — Lourdes Avila Uribe, senior shopping writer
$400 at Anine Bing
2
Amazon
AeroGarden Harvest XL kit
"My brother, also a Libra, had a birthday a few weeks ago. He was super bummed out when his garden perished during the summer drought in California, so my siblings and I decided to get him a little indoor herb-growing kit to celebrate his special day. It's got everything he needs to get nurture a countertop garden, and comes with seeds for herbs like basil, parsley, thyme, dill and more. You can even pop tomatoes in there!" — Uribe
$249.95 at Amazon
3
Sephora
Tower 28 MakeWaves mascara
"I'm extremely nervous about getting lash extensions and I don't like the feeling of false eyelashes on my eyes, but I recently bought a second tube of Tower28's new lengthening and curling mascara and it's taken the throne as my favorite. It's vegan, made with clean ingredients and doesn't irritate my eyes while I wear it. It's also incredibly long lasting as I wore it for 6-plus hours one day and it didn't flake or smudge. My eyelashes are straight with basically a nonexistent curl and this mascara actually makes them pop." — Kristen Adaway, shopping writer
$20 at Sephora
4
Amazon
A pair of compression workout tops
"It occurred to me this week that I am cold. And given that it's only going to get worse out there, I desperately needed to add a few undershirts and long-sleeve workout shirts to my collection. This two-pack of compression base layer tops are just what I need to get me to and from pilates or the gym without keeling over from the cold. I got the black and grey combo pack, and am pleased to report that they're soft, cozy and smoothing." — Uribe
$25.97 at Amazon
5
Amazon
TOZO T6 wireless earbuds
"A former punk teen, I do (wrongfully) often consider myself above mainstream trends. And yet, sometimes you see something enough, you just have to try it. I've seen these $30 waterproof 'AirPod dupes' all over the dang internet and finally pulled the trigger. I'm really sensitive to and easily overwhelmed by sounds and have a lot of other delightful weird sensory stuff, and I can't tell you how these babies have upgraded my day-to-day. They're little and super comfortable in your ear, and they come with a million different rubber ear things to find a good fit, plus they're $30, so it's not like they have professional audio-level 'noise canceling,' but they really do have good sound, so I can enjoy my silly little podcast and not be cringing at the sound my freezer makes. I swear to god these headphones have helped me remember to drink water and use the bathroom during the day, because I know I can take the music with me so I get a little less hyper-fixated at my desk. Also, they're literally waterproof. I struggle with transition between tasks, and find it's much easier when I'm listening to music, and it's been such a game changer to get ready to shower and then to shower and then to get dressed so seamlessly with my little ear buds in, without needing to move my phone around the bathroom with wet hands." — Griffin Wynne, shopping writer
$21.23 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
6
Sephora
Sephora's prebiotic moisturizer
"As we enter the dehydrating months of winter, having a solid, no-fuss moisturizer that gets the job done is always at the top of my list. I present to you the Sephora brand prebiotic moisturizer, which quite literally is checking off all of my dry skin boxes. It’s creamy, fragrance-free and my skin drinks it in like a tall glass of water. The naturally derived prebiotics in this cream work to deeply hydrate the skin while natural marula oil strengthens the skin’s barrier, effectively boosting its ability to fight the elements. Aside from making my skin feel ultra comfy, I love that it doesn’t sit heavy on my face like some other moisturizers intended for dry sensitive skin. Plus, it’s only $18. Now excuse me while I buy 10 more.” – Tessa Flores, shopping writer
$18 at Sephora
7
Amazon
An extendable over-the-sink strainer
"I have a teeny tiny kitchen with very limited counter space. I also happen to love cooking, which means I’ve learned to be really creative when it comes to prepping meals. Whenever I find a clever, nifty gadget that can help me maximize the area that I do have, I can’t help but do a little dance of joy. This extendable strainer that can fit virtually any size sink, is one of those things. It sits securely on the lip of my kitchen sink and hovers high enough above the basin to act as almost an extension of my countertop.The strainer is made out of a really durable and heat resistant material so it’s great for draining freshly boiled pasta and has the perfect amount of depth for washing veggies, fruits or scraping food scraps into if you don't have a garbage disposal. Even if your accommodations are roomier than mine, you will definitely find yourself reaching for it again and again." –– Flores
$15.99 at Amazon
8
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Aubrey three piece patio set
"I’ve been hemming and hawing over a patio set for my balcony for three months now, and I finally bit the bullet, right in time for winter. This three-piece set from Better Homes and Gardens is just what I was holding out for. It’s streamlined, neutral and chic while also being comfortable and inviting. I love the contrast of the black and white with the pop of colorful autumn flowers currently gracing my space and I’m glad I can enjoy it for a few weeks before the weather fully turns." — Uribe
$347 at Walmart
9
Amazon
West Paw Zogoflex Toppl treat dispensing dog toy
"Pet owners know the joy that comes from finding a toy that will keep your beloved fur child quiet for a period of time. This magical treat holder entertains our puppy for an extended period of time, providing him a little bit of exercise and a ton of mental stimulation (both of which we desperately need until he's vaccinated and can go on city walks). Just shove some kibble or treats in grooves and let the entertainment commence; you can also add spreads like wet food or peanut butter to it and freeze it. It's a great alternative to a Kong if your dog — like mine — just can't quite figure those out and gives up on them immediately." — Lindsay Holmes, senior wellness and travel editor
$24.95 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Comfort Colors crewneck sweatshirt
"I'm not kidding you when I say I wear a version of this sweatshirt multiple days per week. I first discovered the Comfort Colors when I bought a souvenir crewneck in Newport, Rhode Island, this summer. I accidentally ruined it with bleach and immediately went on a hunt for a replacement and luckily found it in multiple different colors online (stitched Newport lettering not included, sadly). I've since purchased it in multiple shades like seafoam and crimson. I size up for an extremely oversized look, but you can probably order your normal size for a normal baggy sweatshirt fit." — Holmes
$21.01+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
Calphalon ceramic pots and pans set
Two HuffPost editors purchased this cookware set during Prime's Early Access sale.

"I finally bought a new set of pots and pans after seeing this crazy-good deal on Amazon on this post for Prime Day. It was a birthday gift to myself. I messed up a couple of my smaller sauce pans this year and have pretty much been using the same couple pans over the past 12 years since I moved to New York. Can't wait to cook something fabulous with them. "— Erin Evans, senior culture editor

"I was in need of a new non-stick set of pots and pans and these have been doing the job beautifully. Easy cooking, easy cleaning, and a really nice variety of sizes." — Ashley Rockman, senior relationships and parenting editor
$199.99 at Amazon (originally $299.99)
12
Anthropologie
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle shearling sandals
"I haven’t bought these yet, but mark my words: I will. I saw these on Instagram, worn by an influencer who’s got a knack for looking 'I just threw this on' chic — she was wearing them with red socks, which seems like a faux pas, but it was somehow epic. In the cooler days of fall I want to slide my feet into shoes that I don’t have to tie up or buckle, and these are it. The navy is especially stunning. Please don’t buy them before I do and sell them all out." — Kristen Aiken, head of Life
$210 at Anthropologie
13
J.Crew
J.Crew collared V-neck sweater
"I fell in love with the grape shade of this collared sweater in J.Crew’s 'new for October' email and, of course, it was immediately sold out. But persistence always (well, sometimes) pays off, and after obsessively checking on its status I discovered it’s back in stock! This silhouette is very on-trend right now, and something I don’t already have in my closet. And it’s just thin enough to wear with lots of other layers this fall." — Aiken
$74.50 at J.Crew (originally $98)
14
Etsy
MerinoSeason children's balaclava
"My kids’ babysitter insists on getting them fresh air five day a week, no matter the wind chill, so I've become diligent about ensuring that they are extraordinarily bundled up when they leave the house during the winter. I like to buy handmade hats and neck-warmers on Etsy, and this year I went all out and got both of my daughters child-sized balaclavas that will cover their entire heads and necks. (It's hard to get them to keep their hats on, and I think this solves that problem.) Merino wool is soft and insulating, but it's also breathable and sweat-wicking, which is great for active kids that are going to run around and overheat. These hand-knitted merino wool balaclavas from Etsy seller MerinoSeason take a few weeks to ship, so you'd better order them now even if you're not expecting frigid temps for another couple of weeks." — Emily Ruane, shopping managing editor
$32.81+ at Etsy
15
Amazon
Dreamfarm knock box
"Did you take the plunge on an espresso machine during October's Prime Day? I've been using one at home for about six months and I won't shut up about how much I love it, but I'd also advise anyone who's buying one to invest in the proper accessories. Before my husband had the brilliant idea to purchase a knock box, my post-coffee cleaning routine consisted of carrying the portafilter and the accompanying steamy, soggy espresso grounds and dumping them out into the garbage can in the next room, which inevitably resulted in the filter basket falling into the trash, which is just not pleasant. It also really slowed down the process of making multiple coffees in a row. Now, I simply bang the portafilter against the rubber-coated, shock absorbing steel bar of the knock box, rinse it with a splash of hot water from the machine, and I'm ready to make another latte. Plus, this little plastic receptacle looks mighty nice setting next to our espresso machine. I'd definitely recommend this as a gift for a coffee lover this holiday season.” — Ruane
$24.95 at Amazon
16
Sephora
Rose Inc.'s Skin Enhance Luminous Skin Tint serum foundation
"In Florida, it's way too hot and humid to go with a 'real' foundation, but sometimes I do want a little bit of complexion help. I love that this product doesn't try to do too much, so I can use it alongside my tried-and-true skin care regimen without throwing a wrench in the works. It adds moisture and just a touch of color, spreads easily with my fingers (the optional foundation brush isn't necessary) and looks like my real skin, but better. It's a true winner I'll be using year-round. The shades are lighter IRL than you'd think, so consider going one step darker than you normally do." — Janie Campbell, HuffPost Life senior editor
$49 at Sephora
17
Amazon
Swedish Wholesale Swedish dishcloths (pack of 10)
"Attention, internet: I have tried the much-hyped Swedish dishcloths and can attest that everything senior shopping writer Lourdes Uribe says about them is true. First and foremost, I love how long they last without breaking down or getting stinky, like their sponge cousins. Also, in full transparency, I didn't buy them this month — I bought them back in June when Lourdes published her story, but I am now recommending that everyone jump on the bandwagon. Four months in, I am still using the same 10-pack that I purchased over the summer, and there are even still some unused cloths in the mix because I've been re-using and washing the same four or five cloths. Multiple trips through the washing machine have done nothing to dampen the cleaning power of these small-but-mighty wipes." — Ruane
$9.98 at Amazon
18
Etsy
Nolia Jewelry Remy signet ring
“I saw these very affordable gold-filled stacking rings while lost in an Etsy rabbit hole recently (probably while buying those baby balaclavas) and immediately added them to my cart. I'm a little bit high-maintenance when it comes to jewelry and really don't like to wear any plated metals, so gold fill is a great option that's durable and won't tarnish quickly but also doesn't cost a fortune. And because I was obviously going to get them stamped with my daughters’ initials, of course I had to buy two — but I consider a little over $100 for a set of pretty everyday keepsakes quite the steal.” — Ruane
$52+ at Etsy
19
Amazon
Dawn Powerwash dish spray starter kit
"I loooooove to cook, hate doing the dishes, live alone and don't have a dishwasher. This means every week, my sink is piled to the sky with pots and pans and coffee grinds and food bits. (I have always been this way and the joke in my family is that I'm Sarah Cynthia Sylvia Stout from the Shel Silverstein poem.) I think I saw a commercial on cable television (how novel!) for this new Dawn dish soap that comes in like a continuous spray bottle, and figured it was worth a shot. Boy, is it. I truly spray down my scary pile, wait a beat, and then the gross food bits just.. fall off. You still need to give it a little wipe down, but its nothing like the arm cranking SCRUBBING of my past. Get the set with the refill soap so you don't have to worry about running out." — Wynne
$8 at Amazon
20
Amazon
Lentra hand warmers (80 pack)
"Winter is coming, which (at least in Philly) means truly unlivable weather conditions for our houseless neighbors. A few years ago I started ordering bulk boxes of hot hand/instant hand warmers when the weather dropped, to keep in my car and tote bag, to pass out to houseless folks. (You can also use for yourself when it's chilly.) It's a little thing, and it's certainly not going to fix systemic oppression, but it's a kind gesture and a good practice to engage with your houseless neighbors, especially if you don't always have cash on you or don't like giving cash out. Give out a set of hot hands!" — Wynne
$24.99 at Amazon
21
Wild One
Isaac Mizrahi x Wild One bandana
"I couldn't resist snagging a little bit of flair for my little pup, Mae. This scarf from the Isaac Mizrahi collab with Wild One is as sweet as can be and totally captures the essence of what it's like to be a New York canine. It's made from natural, undyed cotton, handprinted and sourced in the USA. It's as adorable as can be." — Uribe
$16 at Wild One
22
Walmart
Free Assembly wool blend shacket
“As it gets chillier in NYC, I've been looking for a nice, cozy layer to add to my wardrobe. I decided to finally try the shacket trend when I saw this coat from Walmart's Free Assembly line, which has a lot of cute stuff — think of it as similar to Target's Universal Thread brand. I was pleasantly surprised at the quality. The outside is a soft, felt-like material, and it's become my go-to for throwing on over a sweater for a walk. There's only a few sizes left in the color I got (sugar almond) but other colors are available in sizes XS-XXXL.” — Jillian Capewell, copy editor
$32 at Walmart (originally $42)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Conair fabric shaver

September 2022 Editor's Picks

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

What Does An Early Pregnancy Actually Look Like? Doctors Explain Those Viral Images

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

A New Taylor Swift Song Is Resonating With Those Who’ve Had Miscarriages

Wellness

How Many Daily Steps You Need To Reduce Your Risk Of Chronic Disease

Wellness

9 Red Flags You May Have PCOS, According To Experts

Work/Life

Do We Really Need To Cover Up Our Laptop Camera Lens For Privacy?

Food & Drink

I Learned The Secret To Perfect Runny Egg Yolks, And I’m Not Keeping It To Myself

Shopping

20 Pairs Of Boots You Won't Stop Wearing Until You've Worn Out The Soles

Shopping

Must-Have Halloween Decor From Amazon That's All Under $25

Shopping

Complement Your Pumpkin Spice Latte With These 21 Fall Products

Shopping

The Chicest and Coziest Throw Blankets At Target

Shopping

50 Small Items To Make Your Place Look So Much Better

Shopping

28 Toys That Just About Any Kid Would Love To Get

Shopping

How To Get Taylor Swift's Look On Her New Album 'Midnights'

Wellness

Taylor Swift Captures What It's Like To Struggle With Your Mental Health

Relationships

The Rudest Things You Can Do As An Overnight Guest In Someone's Home

Parenting

These Are The Most Popular Baby Names In England And Wales

Parenting

'Basically No One Believed Her': How We're Failing Girls With ADHD

Shopping

19 Semi-Embarrassing Products You Can Buy Online So You Don't Have To Go To A Store And Face A Cashier

Wellness

What To Do If You’re Impacted By The Adderall Shortage

Wellness

4 Major Problems Dentists Are Seeing Because Of The Pandemic

Wellness

What To Know About Cancer Risk If You Use Chemical Hair Products

Shopping

Keep Your Knee High Boots From Slouching With These Must-Have Items

Parenting

21 Couple And Baby Halloween Costumes That Are So Stinkin' Cute

Shopping

This Is The One Piece Of Home Decor You Should Splurge On, According To An Interior Designer

Shopping

These Outdoor Heaters Will Keep Your Backyard Toasty In Cold Weather

Shopping

I Swear By These $10 Slipper Socks To Keep My Feet Warm

Wellness

This Is Your Brain And Body On 'Sober October'

Style & Beauty

Skin Care's New 'It' Ingredient Can Stop The Formation Of Wrinkles, According To Dermatologists

Food & Drink

40 Funny Tweets About America's Love/Hate Relationship With Candy Corn

Parenting

Can My Kid Get A Sugar High From Too Much Candy?

Relationships

Just 36 Funny Tweets For Anyone Who's Sick Of Dating

Food & Drink

Mouthwatering Photos From Delaware's Fall Apple Scrapple Festival

Home & Living

This True Crime Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

A New Halloween Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Where To Get The TikTok-Trending Birkenstock Boston Clogs

Shopping

Where To Find Bras When You Have Different-Sized Boobs

Food & Drink

The Best Pre-Made Pie Crust You Can Buy, According To Chefs And Food Scientists

Food & Drink

Oktoberfest Is Back On Tap In Germany, But Inflation May Cause A Brouhaha

Shopping

The Coziest Sheets For Your Bed, According To Reviewers