All The Kitchen Goods Our Food Editor Recommends Buying On October Prime Day

It’s true that Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event has an impressive — if not overwhelming — selection of discounted wares, especially when it comes to kitchen goods. And if you only want to spend your hard-earned cash on one or two good things, how are you to narrow it down?
That is why we enlisted the help of HuffPost’s very own food editor, Kristen Aiken, to help us determine which kitchen sales are worth the investment. Aiken’s keen eye for anything food-related, along with her long history of reporting on everything from espresso makers to the best knives for slicing a tomato, makes her upcoming list all the more worth shopping.
See why Aiken picked these splurge-worthy cookware sets, professional-grade blenders that do it all, practical food storage options and much more.
Fellow Stagg electric gooseneck kettle (20% off)
HuffPost's food editor, Kristen Aiken
, said that this electric kettle from Fellow is a highly coveted item from tea/coffee drinkers and design fans alike. Its to-the-degree temperature control boils water in an instant -- no more waiting for your water to boil on the stove. It comes in seven gorgeous colors.
Vitamix 5200 blender (45% off)
One of Vitamix's all-time bestsellers, the 5200 is a professional-grade large-batch blender with the ability to heat soups to piping hot temperatures at the same time that it blends them. It uses chip-resistant stainless steel blades and also has a self-cleaning setting to make cleanup as easy as pushing a button.
Corelle Vitrelle 18-piece dinnerware set (23% off)
"I’m obsessed with Corelle wear because it doesn’t really ever break or shatter," Aiken said of this durable and dishwasher-safe dinnerware set that includes six dinner plates, six appetizer plates and six shallow cereal bowls.
An All-Clad 5-piece fry pan set (30% off)
This hard-anodized nonstick set of pans features three skillets and two glass lids, with each pan outfitted with a stainless steel base to deliver even heat for consistent and delicious cooking.
"All-Clad is an extremely durable, reliable brand and this is a set that’ll last you a long time," Aiken said.
A Krups stainless steel waffle maker (31% off)
Prepare fluffy Belgian waffles to golden brown perfection with this Krups stainless steel waffle maker that features five browning levels and removable dishwasher-safe grid plates because in Aiken's words, "Everyone needs a waffle maker!"
Wüsthof two-piece chef's knife set (43% off)
Both this smaller paring knife and six-inch chef's knife feature a hollow-edge design that prevents foods from sticking to the high carbon stainless steel blades. Together, they can be used to chop, peel, mince and dice just about anything.
"Wüsthof is a well-trusted brand with solid design – it’s not dainty and it’ll hold up to heavy chopping. This makes a great gift to hold on to if you’ve got weddings coming up," Aiken said, adding that if you really want to invest in an even bigger knife set by Wüsthof, there's a 16-piece
option also on sale for Prime.
A Rubbermaid 22-piece storage container set (30% off)
Made from a BPA-free stain- and odor-resistant plastic, this storage container set includes 22 containers and matching leak-proof snap-closure lids. According to Aiken, this Rubbermaid set is something that sells quickly every year and is the kind of thing you always need on hand, but don't really want to spend the money on — which means now is a great time to take the plunge.
A KitchenAid stand mixer attachment set (25% off)
If you already have or are planning on having the beloved KitchenAid stand mixer, Aiken recommends this 3-piece attachment set, which she said is notoriously overpriced so now is a good time to get it at a deal. With each item constructed of durable stainless steel, this set includes everything you need to make quick work of rolling and cutting your homemade pasta dough.
A Carote pots and pans set (47% off)
Strikingly similar to the TikTok-fave cookware brand Caraway, this stackable set from Carote is made with a nonstick granite material that's as easy to clean as it is nice to look at. The 10-piece set includes two frying pans with matching lids, a saucepan with a lid and steamer basket, a casserole pot and silicone spatula. Their magnetic conductive stainless steel bases mean that this cookware is compatible with all stovetop types, including induction.
A Meater Block smart thermometer (31% off)
Aiken calls this smart thermometer a great gift to save for the holidays for anyone you know who’s a serious griller. It's got four meat probes with dual temperature sensors that read both the internal and external temperature of the meat and which connect to an app so you can keep constant track of temperature readings and enjoy the perfect meat every single time, without any babysitting or guessing.
A T-fal signature nonstick 12-piece cookware set (29% off)
Aiken said that this is an incredible price for such a big set of T-fal signature cookware that's perfect for anyone that struggles with cooking. The nonstick coating ensures foods glide off the pan easily and the unique heat indicator in the center takes the guesswork out of when the surface of the pans are preheated accurately for cooking.
A KitchenAid Artisan mini mixer (32% off)
All the power and versatility that you can expect from the traditional KitchenAid standing mixer
is packed into this lighter and smaller 3.5-quart version. It's compatible with attachments like the dough hook and pasta maker, and features 10 speeds for nearly all your baking, cooking and prepping tasks. And Aiken said that even though it's the mini size, it can still do lots of things – like make batches of cookies and dough for breads.
A Pyrex 3-piece glass measuring cup set (18% off)
Pyrex measuring cups are an essential that Aiken claims everyone needs in their kitchen, no matter if they're a serious cook or just a once-in-a-blue moon baker. This set includes three different-sized measuring pitchers that are made with Pyrex's signature tempered glass that's safe to use in the microwave, freezer, oven and dishwasher.
An AeroGarden hydroponic indoor herb garden (70% off)
This high-performance hydroponic grow system helps to grow herbs indoors all year round. It comes with a six-pod gourmet herb kit to grow greens like mint, Thai basil and thyme and features a control panel that automatically turns the LED lights on and indicates when it's time to add water or plant food. Aiken calls this a "massive deal" that's perfect for anyone who loves the luxury of getting to use fresh herbs in their dishes.
Nespresso Vertuo Deluxe coffee and espresso maker (30% off)
The Nespresso Vertuo quickly and conveniently makes single-serving barista-level beverages like lattes and iced coffees without having to fuss with loose beans or messy grounds. In order to get the best in-cup taste, Vertuo’s precision brewing technology automatically detects the optimal pressure level, temperature and brewing time needed for the type of Nespresso aluminum coffee capsule
used.
"I have so many friends who are obsessed with this thing, and it doesn’t take up a lot of counter space. If you’re ok with Nespresso pods and aren’t super picky about espresso, this is a good pick," Aiken said.
Keurig K-Compact coffee maker (50% off)
Keurig has cornered the market of single-serve coffee makers, and this compact model is a great option for smaller kitchen spaces. It has a multiple cup reservoir in the back to prevent you having to refill the water each time you use it, which is Aiken's favorite part. It also uses a multi-stream brewing system to extract more flavor and give you better-tasting coffee.
De’Longhi La Specialista Arte espresso machine (29% off)
For those who are not fans of pod-based espresso makers, Aiken chose this professional-grade espresso machine by De’Longhi. The Specialista Arte features everything you need to craft barista-level beverages, like a built-in conical burr grinder, a frothing wand for milk and three convenient pre-set coffee settings. It also comes with three temperatures for ideal water infusion and extracting the most flavor possible.
The Ninja BL770AMZ food processor and blender (40% off)
"Everyone needs a food processor, because a blender can’t do it all," Aiken said, and this Ninja kitchen system offers both. It includes a standard blending pitcher that pulverizes ice to snow in seconds, as well as an eight-cup food processor bowl that can be used for chopping herbs and nuts and even mixing up to two pounds of dough at once using the included dough blade.
A Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series smart blender (36% off)
Part of Vitamix's Ascent series, this smart blender features a wireless connective base that intuitively adjusts the maximum blending times for the container size you’ve chosen, of which there are several compatible options. There's also a built-in digital timer to help prevent you from over- or under-processing your custom recipes whether you're heating, chopping, emulsifying or more.