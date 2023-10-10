I Regret To Inform You That These Are The Most Splurgeworthy Things To Buy During October Prime Day

Amazon

Dyson Cool Formaldehyde air purifier and fan (33% off)

I personally own a Dyson fan and air purifier and regret to inform you that it's worth every penny. Both my dog and I have terrible year-round allergies, and since the introduction of this beauty, I've noticed a marked improvement in both of us. Not only do you get all the benefits of a powerful fan to cool down your space, but the air filter feature cannot be beaten. It can detect, capture and trap pollutants, allergens and even formaldehyde that is released from household items. The filter is easy to change, and you get notifications on the app or screen that let you know when it's time. It's a magnificent albeit very pricey investment. Take advantage of the price drop while you can.