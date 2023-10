I Regret To Inform You That These Are The Most Splurgeworthy Things To Buy During October Prime Day

Logitech Folio Touch iPad keyboard case (31% off)

I own and love the Logitech Folio Touch . It's a case with a keyboard attached and also has an adjustable kickstand so I can use my iPad in a variety of different angles with or without the keyboard displayed or in use to type, sketch, view or read. The keyboard itself has a super precise and responsive trackpad that mirrors actions that you would normally do on the iPad screen, including swiping, pinching and scrolling. It has cool backlit keys (you can adjust the brightness), just the right amount of clickiness and a full range of iPadOS shortcuts.Another of my favorite features is that the case doesn’t need to be charged independently. Once you click it into place, it gets power directly from the iPad. I didn’t find that this drained the battery of the iPad faster than normal. When I’m writing I use it for stretches of four to six hours and have never run out of juice in that time.