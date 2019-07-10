SPORTS

Odell Beckham Sports A New Look At The ESPYs, And Twitter Users Are Confused

The NFL star's outfit was compared to a Girl Scout uniform... a kangaroo... a UPS driver... and more.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made a splash off the field by unveiling a whole new look at the 2019 ESPY Awards on Wednesday. 

And it left people a little confused. 

Beckham sported a white shirt and a tan sleeveless top over it with what looked like a large pouch in the front, and he completed the look with matching tan Bermuda shorts.

He also cut his trademark blond locks: 

Twitter users had some strong feelings about the football star’s look: 

