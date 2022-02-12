Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. may not be just worrying about deliveries from quarterback Matthew Stafford during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The star said Friday he was “on standby” with girlfriend Lauren Wood expecting their first child at any time, the New York Post reported.

Advertisement

As for the possibility that she could deliver close to the game or even during it, Beckham said:

“I don’t need you to put that energy in the air about the Saturday night or the Sunday thing,’’ Beckham said, per the tabloid. “I think God has a different plan. I don’t need it during the Super Bowl. I want to see my child being born, so I’m on watch.”

The Super Bowl between the Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at the Rams’ SoFi Stadium kicks off at 3:30 p.m. L.A. time.

“Literally my phone is right here just in case, so I’m on call,” he said, per Associated Press. “I’m on watch. I’m on standby.”

Advertisement

Last week Wood, a fitness trainer, posted photos of the couple that highlighted the impending arrival. “Mom & dad ♥️,” she captioned the Instagram post.

“Can’t wait baby!” Beckham replied in the comments. “In this thang 4 life,” he wrote in another.

Beckham and Wood were publicly linked in November 2019, according to People, and made their “red carpet” debut at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party.