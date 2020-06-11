Petition Calls For Statue Of GWAR’s Oderus Urungus To Replace Robert E. Lee

Out with Robert E. Lee and in with... Oderus Urungus?

A new petition is calling for a statue of the late GWAR frontman ― real name David Brockie ― to be erected in his adopted home state of Virginia. And it notes there’s an opening in Richmond, where a statue of the Confederate general is scheduled for removal.

Shirlaine Forrest via Getty Images Oderus Urungus of GWAR performed at the Download Festival in, 2011 in Castle Donington, England.

Although Brockie was born in Canada, his family moved to Virginia when he was a child. He was a cofounder of GWAR, a shock-rock band known for its wild costumes and a violent stage show where copious amounts of fake blood and other fluids would spew into an ecstatic audience.

Brockie died of an accidental heroin overdose in 2014.

“Robert E. Lee is a failed war general that supported a racist cause,” the petition stated. “For too long, the city of Richmond has been displaying statues of him and other loser civil war veterans. We the scumdogs of the universe call on the city of Richmond to erect a statue of great local leader Oderus Urungus in its place.”