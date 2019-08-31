'ENOUGH.' Politicians, Public React With Sorrow And Fury After Latest Mass Shooting

A mass shooting that killed five and injured at least 21 people in Odessa, Texas, Saturday left stunned Americans reeling — again. It was the second deadly mass shooting in the state in less than a month, and at least the fourth in the nation in August alone.
Politicians and the public reacted with horror, sorrow — and frustration and fury.
Texan Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke declared at campaign event in Virginia: Here’s what we know about the shooting: “This is fucked up.”
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) said America’s children “deserve a future without multiple mass shootings in one month” — and Julian Castro called the shooting “heartbreaking.”
Parkland High School shooting survivor and gun control activist David Hogg tweeted that he doesn’t want to live in a society where “guns are worth more than children.”
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) vowed that if he’s elected president he would “take executive action” on “Day One” to reduce gun violence. “We are not powerless to act,” he stressed in a longer statement.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) called on Congress to finally do something. “I’m heartsick for the victims,” she tweeted. “We shouldn’t have to live with this near daily fear and horror. We’ve already lost far too many to gun violence—Congress must act now.”
The House Judiciary Committee had scheduled a debate on guns for next week, but it was postponed because of Hurricane Dorian.
South Bend Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said simply: “Enough. Texas, my heart is with you. America, we must act.”
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg tweeted: “Texas families deserve more than thoughts and prayers. Our hearts are with you, Odessa.”
One politician who didn’t get great feedback on Twitter was Donald Trump. He announced from his golf resort in Virginia, that he had been “briefed” about the shooting. Hours later there was no further response.
Thousands of others took to Twitter to express their sadness and frustrations about the latest shooting.