'ENOUGH.' Politicians, Public React With Sorrow And Fury After Latest Mass Shooting

A mass shooting that killed five and injured at least 21 people in Odessa, Texas, Saturday left stunned Americans reeling — again. It was the second deadly mass shooting in the state in less than a month, and at least the fourth in the nation in August alone.

Politicians and the public reacted with horror, sorrow — and frustration and fury.

Texan Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke declared at campaign event in Virginia: Here’s what we know about the shooting: “This is fucked up.”

We don't know how many have been killed. We don't know the motivation. But here's what we do know: This is fucked up. pic.twitter.com/NRvyPfUjiM — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 1, 2019

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) said America’s children “deserve a future without multiple mass shootings in one month” — and Julian Castro called the shooting “heartbreaking.”

I’m heartbroken for the families of the victims in the Odessa and Midland shooting. Our children deserve a future without multiple mass shootings in one month.



We need gun safety reform. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 1, 2019

Parkland High School shooting survivor and gun control activist David Hogg tweeted that he doesn’t want to live in a society where “guns are worth more than children.”

I refuse to live in a society where guns are worth more than children. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 1, 2019

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) vowed that if he’s elected president he would “take executive action” on “Day One” to reduce gun violence. “We are not powerless to act,” he stressed in a longer statement.

Beginning on Day One in office, I will take executive action to reduce gun violence—closing dangerous loopholes in gun sales, cracking down on gun manufacturers, and investing in communities impacted by gun violence. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 31, 2019

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) called on Congress to finally do something. “I’m heartsick for the victims,” she tweeted. “We shouldn’t have to live with this near daily fear and horror. We’ve already lost far too many to gun violence—Congress must act now.”

The House Judiciary Committee had scheduled a debate on guns for next week, but it was postponed because of Hurricane Dorian.

South Bend Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said simply: “Enough. Texas, my heart is with you. America, we must act.”

Enough. Texas, my heart is with you. America, we must act. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 31, 2019

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg tweeted: “Texas families deserve more than thoughts and prayers. Our hearts are with you, Odessa.”

Texas families deserve more than thoughts and prayers. Our hearts are with you, @CityofOdessa. pic.twitter.com/KGbTgbZGDd — Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) September 1, 2019

One politician who didn’t get great feedback on Twitter was Donald Trump. He announced from his golf resort in Virginia, that he had been “briefed” about the shooting. Hours later there was no further response.

Just briefed by Attorney General Barr about the shootings in Texas. FBI and Law Enforcement is fully engaged. More to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

Gun Reform Now. pic.twitter.com/sGr1Xzr2z1 — Phillip- More GOP Out in 2020. (@Phillip2020Vote) August 31, 2019

Mass shootings will never end until #DonaldTrump, who is owned by the NRA, is out if office. #TexasStrong 🤡 — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) August 31, 2019

Remember a month ago when you said you were going to get something done about this? — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) August 31, 2019

You send thoughts and prayers after mass shootings yet you are a supporter of the the NRA. Get out of our lives. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) August 31, 2019

Thousands of others took to Twitter to express their sadness and frustrations about the latest shooting.

My heart goes out to the people of #Odessa and the Texas state trooper who was shot.



People are terrified — we have an entire generation of young people scared to go to the store or hang out in large crowds. We need @senatemajldr to take action NOW. — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) August 31, 2019

It’s as if the @GOP thinks that “thoughts and prayers” can stop a bullet.🤬



How many more innocents must die needlessly before we stop this madness⁉️#Odessa — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) September 1, 2019

This is how Americans live their lives, running from active shooters.

Gun control works but the apathy from @GOP to pass bipartisan legislation is baffling. The NRA have the GOP by the gonads. #Odessa #GunControl

pic.twitter.com/eet4gox3S3 — Nicola Ní Mhistéil (@serentrippety) August 31, 2019

You're doing a terrific job Governor....



Oh wait...



Texas loosening gun laws weeks after mass shooting



What a relief.... We'd hate to go too long in Texas without a mass shooting....#Odessa #Midland #activeshooter

https://t.co/7T7sgnH00z — ⚡XI Melissa XI⚡ (@MissyGH) August 31, 2019

My mom is on lockdown at the Odessa colosseum, which is packed for the Permian Basin Fair. Just spent the last hour texting all my family and friends in Odessa & Midland to make sure they're ok. Pretty sure this is not what freedom feels like. #Odessa https://t.co/qpntyCIdqk — CCBrown (@ATXCollierBrown) August 31, 2019