A suspected shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy movie theater, according to a statement released by police in Midland, Texas, on Saturday evening.

“It has been confirmed that the active shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy in Odessa,” Midland police around 5:30 p.m. local time. “There is no active shooter at this time. All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects.”

About an hour previously, a police spokesperson in the neighboring town of Odessa told HuffPost that shootings had been taking place “literally all around town.”

“We’re just telling everyone to stay in their house right now,” she said.

At least 20 people were injured, Midland Mayor Jerry Morales said in an interview with CNN. During the police response, a Midland officer and a state Department of Public Safety officer were also shot.

The Midland Memorial Hospital received six patients from the shooting, three who were in critical condition and three who were stable, a hospital spokesperson told HuffPost.

While reporting on the shooting, CB7 news anchors were forced to evacuate their studio located at Music City Mall in Odessa as police searched the area.

Details of the rampage remain unclear: Midland and Odessa police had said there were multiple suspects; that one had hijacked a U.S. Postal Service truck; and that there was a shooter at a local Home Depot.

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin, located in Odessa, was placed on lockdown as police searched for the suspects.

President Donald Trump said he was briefed about the shootings and said the FBI was “fully engaged” in the situation.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, a Texas native, tweeted his support to the people of Midland and Odessa.

Four weeks earlier, O’Rourke took a break from his campaign to return to his hometown of El Paso after a deadly mass shooting there left 22 dead.

Our hearts are with Midland, Odessa, and everyone in West Texas who has to endure this again. More information is forthcoming, but here's what we know: We need to end this epidemic. https://t.co/ytWLcg7y20 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 31, 2019

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Hilary Hanson and Kimberley Richards contributed to this report.