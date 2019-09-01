These Are The Victims Of The Mass Shooting In Odessa, Texas

A postal worker, a 15-year-old girl and a father of two are among the seven people identified as victims in a shooting spree in West Texas on Saturday ― the second mass shooting in the state in less than a month.

A man armed with an “AR-type weapon” fled a traffic stop before opening fire on state troopers and random people in Odessa and Midland before being fatally shot by responding officers, authorities said.

Victims range in age from 15 to 57 years old. This is what we know about them so far.

Mary Granados

Postal worker Mary Granados, whose postal vehicle was allegedly hijacked by the suspect during the rampage, was identified by family as one of the fatalities.

Granados’ twin sister, Rosie, told CNN﻿ she was on the phone with the 29-year-old when she heard her suddenly scream.

“It was very painful. I just wanted to help her and I couldn’t. I thought she had got bit by a dog or something. I tried calling her name and she wouldn’t answer,” she said.

Cengiz Yar via Getty Images A damaged police vehicle and U.S. Postal Service van are seen blocked off with tape near where a gunman was shot and killed following a deadly shooting spree on Saturday.

Edwin Peregrino

Edwin Peregrino was standing outside his parents’ home in Odessa when his family said he was fatally shot.

The 25-year-old had heard the gunshots from what he believed was far away when he went outside to investigate the commotion, his sister told The Washington Post.

As he stood outside, the gunman drove by and opened fire, killing him.

“It happened at our home, you think you’re safe at your own house,” 23-year-old Eritizi Peregrino, whose husband was also wounded in the attack, told the Post. “You’re not even safe at your own house.”

Callaghan O'Hare / Reuters Bullet holes are seen in a car window near an Olive Garden restaurant following Saturday's shooting in Odessa, Texas.

Leilah Hernandez

Leilah Hernandez, who celebrated her quinceañera in May, was with family buying a new car for her older brother when the 15-year-old was fatally struck outside the car dealership, her family said.

“I guess he was just looking for someone to kill,” Leilah’s grandma, Nora Leyva, told The Washington Post of the gunman, who also wounded Leilah’s 18-year-old brother, Nathan.

The Ector County Independent School District did not identify Leilah by name but confirmed that one of the shooting victims was a student in its district.

“We are heartbroken and outraged by the violence that struck our community and our school district today,” the district said in a statement on Twitter. “We are grateful for the first responders in the Odessa community, including our ECISD Police Officers, who have been outstanding and prevented an even greater loss of life.”

We are heartbroken and outraged by the violence that struck our community and our school district today. We are learning that we have lost friends, family members, as well as one of our students. Our lives have been changed forever... — Ector County ISD (@EctorCountyISD) September 1, 2019

Joseph Griffith

Joseph Griffith, 40, was in his car with his wife and two kids when he was fatally shot, his sister, Carla Byrne, said.

“This maniac pulled up next to him and shot him, took away his life, murdered my baby brother. Like nothing,” she told The Washington Post. “We are so broken.”

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke, who declined to identify the gunman by name at a press conference on Sunday, said 22 people were injured in addition to those who were killed, including three law enforcement officers. A motive for the attack is not yet known.

Cengiz Yar via Getty Images Officers inspect a car in the aftermath of Saturday's deadly shooting spree in Odessa, Texas.

The youngest survivor is a 17-month-old girl who was struck in the face and chest with shrapnel, authorities said. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) read a text he said he had received from the child’s mother at a press conference on Sunday.

“Toddlers are funny because they can get shot but still want to run around and play,” he read. “Her mouth is pretty bad, but will heal and can be fixed. Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like her jaw was hit. Just lips, teeth and tongue. She’s having surgery tomorrow to remove the shrapnel from her chest and to fix her lip and mouth and to get a better look at her tongue. We are thanking God for healing her and appreciate continued prayers.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.