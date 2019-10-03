HuffPost Finds

Of A Kind Is Closing Up Shop. Here's What You Need To Know.

The artisanal retailer known for curating one-of-a-kind products will close its online doors Oct. 7.

Sad news, Of A Kind fans.

The artisanal retailer, known for curating one-of-a-kind products from emerging artists and designers, is set to shut down on Monday, following a decision from the brand’s parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond.

Of A Kind founders Erica Cerulo and Claire Mazur wrote a heartfelt goodbye to their customers in which they thanked them for their support.

“We are, of course, very sad, but we also couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve built over the last nine years—or more grateful to have had you cheering us on,” they wrote. “It has been a privilege to get to create the business we wanted to see in the world and an honor to showcase the work and stories of 600+ designers and makers whose work we admire and are, frankly, in awe of.”

Bed Bath & Beyond, which bought indie marketplace Of A Kind in 2015, announced Wednesday that it would close 40 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and 20 stores from concepts it owns by the end of 2019. The company is also looking for a new CEO to help address stagnant sales. Interim CEO Mary Winston has been at the helm of the business since May, when Steven Temares resigned from the role.

Bed Bath & Beyond did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

If you’re a longtime Of A Kind fan, or (like me) perhaps just a lurker, you can browse the brand’s remaining home products, fashion pieces and jewelry until Monday. Customer service support will be in place through Nov. 1, according to Mazur and Cerulo.

Take a look below at some of the one-of-a-kind finds you can still snag from the brand.

Pearl Hoops On Etsy Under $50
