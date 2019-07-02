Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
HuffPost Finds

Of A Kind's Massive Summer Sale Is Full Of One-Of-A-Kind Finds

Rare finds from a rare sale.

Here's what to buy from Of A Kind's annual summer sale.
If your personal brand is something of a blend between Anthropologie and & Other Stories, you’ll love all of the beauty, fashion and apartment finds at curatorial retailer Of A Kind.

Of A Kind is retailer that focuses on curating one-of-a-kind, aesthetically pleasing products from emerging artists and designers. It’s basically a design-y person’s dream place to shop.

The thing is, the brand rarely has sales, which is why its annual Big Summer Sale is such a big deal. Going on now through July 9, you can save up to 70% on unique and handcrafted finds, from silk scarves and indigo lunar clutches to conversation-worthy earrings and centerpiece vases.

Below, we’ve rounded up 15 one-of-a-kind finds that are worth browsing from Of A Kind’s rare summer sale. As an FYI, you’ll get free shipping on orders over $99, too. If you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look:

1
Oxidized Oak Serving Board
Of A Kind
Normally $110, on sale for $65. Get it here.
2
Speckled Drop Earrings
Of A Kind
Normally $88, on sale for $59.
3
Navy Tendina Slides
Of A Kind
Normally $198, on sale for $59. Get them here.
4
Brushed Ikat Zip-Top Tote
Of A Kind
Normally $118, on sale for $75. Get it here.
5
Tie Shoulder Tank
Of A Kind
Normally $110, on sale for $75. Get it here.
6
Peach Biggle Vase
Of A Kind
Normally $80, on sale for $55. Get it here.
7
Zou Bisou Sunglasses
Of A Kind
Normally $185, on sale for $135. Get them here.
8
Knot Overalls
Of A Kind
Normally $187, ons ale for $119. Get them here.
9
Citrus And Florals Framed Print
Of A Kind
Normally $220, on sale for $149. Get it here.
10
Start Earrings
Of A Kind
Normally $89, on sale for $65. Get them here.
11
Ribbed Knit Skirt
Of A Kind
Normally $150, on sale for $99. Get it here.
12
Ollie Bag in Denim
Of A Kind
Normally $85, on sale for $59. Get it here.
13
Wide-Legged Jumpsuit
Of A Kind
Normally $220, on sale for $155. Get it here.
14
Peach Stripe Vanity Set
Of A Kind
Normally $98, on sale for $65. Get it here.
15
Flutter Short Dress
Of A Kind
Normally $98, on sale for $79. Get it here.

