If your personal brand is something of a blend between Anthropologie and & Other Stories, you’ll love all of the beauty, fashion and apartment finds at curatorial retailer Of A Kind.
Of A Kind is retailer that focuses on curating one-of-a-kind, aesthetically pleasing products from emerging artists and designers. It’s basically a design-y person’s dream place to shop.
The thing is, the brand rarely has sales, which is why its annual Big Summer Sale is such a big deal. Going on now through July 9, you can save up to 70% on unique and handcrafted finds, from silk scarves and indigo lunar clutches to conversation-worthy earrings and centerpiece vases.
Below, we’ve rounded up 15 one-of-a-kind finds that are worth browsing from Of A Kind’s rare summer sale. As an FYI, you’ll get free shipping on orders over $99, too. If you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.
Take a look:
