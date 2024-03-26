ShoppingAmazonhomeTikTok

9 Of The Most Comfortable Office Chairs For Anyone Who Needs To Sit With Criss-Crossed Legs

Reviewers love these chairs that have smart designs and generous seats so you can comfortably cross your legs whenever you want.
The Pukami armless swivel chair, an ergonomic desk chair with movable arms and a padded office chair.
If you were to ask me to sit at my desk with my feet flat on the floor for an entire workday, I simply could not. And neither could a lot of people, I would assume. In fact, I’ve quickly learned from TikTok that many sedentary workers love to sit cross-legged despite the common complaint that most office chairs are not created to allow for such positional flexibility.

Many users on the app went nuts over an office chair that featured an extra-wide seat and no arm rests, allowing crossed-legged seating that’s incredibly comfortable. A quick search on Amazon would reveal that the retailer offers several office chair designs like the one on TikTok, as well as different versions that reviewers claim also allow them to sit “criss-cross applesauce.”

We rounded up some of the best reviewed options of work chairs that encourage adaptive sitting in the list ahead. You’ll find standard executive chairs with flippable arm rests, “mediative chairs” that quite literally allow for sitting in every possible way under the sun and a fuzzy clamshell-style chair just like the one seen on TikTok.

1
Amazon
A meditation chair designed for fidgety sitters
This chair was strategically designed to support all types of sitting — whether it be kneeling, squatting one knee up or crossed legs — and is meant to promote movement throughout an otherwise stagnant work day. The foot rest portion swivels an entire 360 degrees around the set of the chair and the crescent-shaped cushioned backrest offers lumbar support that users claim have made their hips and back feel better at the end of the day. You can find this chair in four colors and two seat heights.

Promising Amazon reviews: "Look, I am short and often sit in desk chairs cross-legged. It's often difficult to hold that position in an office chair because the seats are not designed for that position. THIS CHAIR allows me to do that, and sit in several different, comfortable positions. Cannot recommend highly enough. It was also super-easy to assemble." Lyssa

"This chair has been a lifesaver for my back, hips, and legs. I love being able to sit in so many ways with this chair, as it mixes it up during the day as I sit at my desk on Zoom calls, etc. My back and hips (and bottom) feel so much better at the end of the day. I like being able to sit cross-legged (yoga sit) while working. I can't say enough about this chair, and I have told all of my friends about it. And when they come over during the day, I make them sit in it. SOLD." TQMiami
$369 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A padded armless swivel chair
Built with a cushy and wide G-shaped seat made from a high-resilience foam, this armless swivel chair spins 360 degrees, tilts up to 130 degrees and is height-adjustable to accommodate your existing desk space. This non-wheel design can accommodate weights up to 350 pounds and it can be found in nine colors, each one in a twill fabric upholstery.

Promising Amazon review: "I log at least 6 hours in this chair daily because of studying/work for grad school, and it is SOOO COMFY! I'll admit, I was initially influenced by TikTok reviews on this product, but I genuinely see the appeal and have no regrets on getting it.

The seat is extremely spacious so I'm able to sit criss cross applesauce, with my feet on the chair and both my knees tucked to my chest, and sometimes I like to sit with one leg up on the chair and the other in criss cross applesauce position. All positions are comfy!

I have a pretty bad back so I was scared of sitting on it for long periods, but I'm able to pull all-nighters on it and I feel no pain! Definitely recommend if you're a student, work from home, or just looking for a comfy, aesthetic chair." K
$69.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A similar design in more fabric options
This is another highly rated chair option, very similar to the one above, except it's available in 10 color options and a variety of fabrics including faux leather, twill and soft teddy material. You can still expect a wide cushioned seat made from a high-density sponge in a U-shape design that claims to relieve pressure on the hips.

Promising Amazon review: "This chair is so stinking cute. It takes up a good chunk of space, just because it's pretty wide, but it's PERFECT for people like me that can't sit like a normal person in a normal chair. I'm always sitting cross-legged or with one knee propped up, and this chair is perfect for that. It was such a good price, too, and it looks so mid century cool in my eclectic maximalist retro WFH office. I love it. Someone posted a review that helps with assembly - follow her instructions, they were so helpful! Attach the base first for good leverage, and just know that the pieces DO line up - it just takes a little muscle and leverage it squish the cushion into place. Worth the struggle for the price and the comfort." Elizabeth
$59.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
An ergonomic office chair with adjustable armrests
Combining the design and ergonomic comfort of your standard office chair with an ultra-generous seat cushion, this highly rated chair features adjustable armrests that move fully back to accommodate crossed legs. It has a breathable and C-shaped mesh back and a target lumbar support cushion that fully adjusts. Find this in three different colors.

Promising Amazon reviews: "I did quite a bit of research on the right office chair for my needs, and finally landed on this one. My Walmart chair made my back hurt and wasn’t comfortable. I’m happy to say that this chair is supportive AND comfortable! I’m little (4’11”) and can sit with my legs 'criss-cross applesauce' with lots of room to spare on the seat. I love the arms, too, because my desk is lower than most and I can push my chair under the desk. Total space saver. It’s made well and I expect to have this for many years. I would definitely recommend." Christa R. Davis

"Comfortable, easy to use, raises high enough for my feet to be flat on the floor. The adjustable arms allow me to sit cross legged. It’s fantastic." Liberty Reviews
$127.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A fuzzy wheeled swivel chair
This clamshell style chair is delightfully fuzzy and is most similar to the viral one seen on TikTok. It also very closely resembles other designs on this list except you have the choice to have wheels on your chair rather than stationary (although that's an option too). It has a 120-degree rocking function to allow for ergonomic movement during long sitting sessions and it can accommodate up to 300 pounds.

Promising Amazon review: "I’ve bought so many office chairs over the years. The classic Goldilocks story— this one’s too bulky, this one’s too flimsy, that one has too much hard plastic… yada yada. I think this one might be it. Really comfortable, solid build, attractive but the best feature is the wide seat. I can criss cross my legs easily to relieve the pressure in my hips which is life changing if you’re chained to your desk sitting in meetings all day. This one is juuuuuuust right. Wish it hadn’t taken me so many years to find!" Larissa Harrison
$206.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
An office chair with headrest and extendable footrest
Similar to other armless chairs on this list, this office chair has an intentionally oversized seat for comfortable cross-legged sitting, but it also has a head rest and a foot rest that extends out when you want it to. You can swivel 360-degrees, though the legs are stationary, and tilt up to 120 degrees using the rocking function. This specific head-and-footrest style only comes in this muted brown color, however there are other basic styles available in more color options.

Promising Amazon review: "I have seen criss cross chairs all over TikTok but I didn't like that the back was so low and it had no separate footrest. After moving to a WFH position my second hand office chair was just not cutting it so I started googling alternatives. I came across this chair and the higher backrest and footrest intrigued me. I compared and contrasted the options as well as measurements with the standard criss cross chair......I got it based on the reviews saying it was good quality despite it being double the cost of other criss cross chairs.
This was money well spent. I love the extended footrest and the raised back comes to just at my shoulders which is where I would have wanted it.
Seriously though....it's so comfy I may actually find myself napping in this chair during my lunch, today!" Gortday
$159.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A recliner-style executive chair
Enjoy all-around cushioning with this reclining executive chair with a dual-layered cushioned seat that's wide-enough to allow for crossed legs. In terms of support, this chair has an independent lumbar cushion that contours to your lower back and there's even an extendable leg rest along with a tilting function that can be adjusted to your comfort. Find this plush office chair selection in nine colors.

Promising Amazon review: "As a 6'0, 200-pound individual, finding the perfect office chair has been so aggravating. I already went through 2 cheap chairs! They were either too tight or too low, not enough support.
Until now, three times a charm and I found this amazing chair!
This chair is amazing! The seat's ample room makes the chair so comfortable that I can even sit with my legs crossed, and the high wide back provides the perfect support, allowing me to comfortably rest my head against the soft cushion. What truly sets this chair apart, though, are the armrests. The inward padding cradles my arms in pure comfort.
And let's not forget the leg rest. It’s very sturdy and provides that relaxing vibe.
Beyond the incredible comfort, the stellar customer service truly completes the package. I asked for a lower cylinder because the chair was a bit too high for my desk. They promptly addressed my need sending me, for free, a lower cylinder, leaving me thoroughly impressed with the brand's commitment to customer satisfaction. Your workspace deserves the best, and this chair delivers on every front!" Anthony Tart
$248.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A unique legless hip-corrective chair
This legless chair offers a way for users to sit cross legged on the floor while working at a low coffee table or in bed while still providing substantial back support using the mesh C-line back panel. The patented design claims to help address incorrect posture and hip placement and the two-inch-thick seat cushioned promises a comfortable seat for long periods of time. It also folds up completely flat so it's easy to store when not in use.

Promising Amazon review: "Exactly what I was looking for- a true desk chair for the floor. I spend several hours a day on the floor studying, after finding the perfect desk - the right 'chair' was equally necessary. Gaming chairs, meditation pillows, regular floor chairs weren’t going to offer the back support/seat cushion options that were needed. Took a chance on this and hit the jackpot. I originally thought I needed arm rests, but in reality I don’t miss them. Folds up for easy storage under desk when not in use. I can sit cross legged or legs straight out without a problem. This is sturdy and very well made, I have no doubt it will last awhile." Jeanne
$149.95 at Amazon
9
Amazon
An ergonomic gaming chair
Ergonomic, plush, and featuring a padded headrest and a backrest promising a supportive winged-design, this wheeling office chair features flip-up arm rests to allow for multiple ways of sitting. Upholstered in scratch-resistant faux leather, the height-adjusting chair also has a tilting function which you can adjust and lock with the tilt tension control so you never feel as if you'll tilt too far back.

Promising Amazon review: "I often have issues finding a chair that is not too long in the seat for me. I can almost never touch the ground, that's fine, easily combated with a riser for my feet. I generally find myself shifty or sitting funky without back support because I cannot sit all the way back without extending my legs in an odd way due to how long the chair seat is. This chair is works really well for my short-self. I am about 5'2". My knees hit right at the end of this chair seat perfectly so that I can sit upright without being super wonky. Also another perk of this chair is it is wide enough for me to sit criss cross legs in my lap if I want to. I have found that without having to shift around to maintain support or blood flow I am much happier sitting for work. I am hopeful to buy one for my office office chair not just for my home office!" Knife_k
$69.97 at Amazon
