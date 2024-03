9 Of The Most Comfortable Office Chairs For Anyone Who Needs To Sit With Criss-Crossed Legs

An office chair with headrest and extendable footrest

Similar to other armless chairs on this list, this office chair has an intentionally oversized seat for comfortable cross-legged sitting, but it also has a head rest and a foot rest that extends out when you want it to. You can swivel 360-degrees, though the legs are stationary, and tilt up to 120 degrees using the rocking function. This specific head-and-footrest style only comes in this muted brown color, however there are other basic styles available in more color options."I have seen criss cross chairs all over TikTok but I didn't like that the back was so low and it had no separate footrest. After moving to a WFH position my second hand office chair was just not cutting it so I started googling alternatives. I came across this chair and the higher backrest and footrest intrigued me. I compared and contrasted the options as well as measurements with the standard criss cross chair......I got it based on the reviews saying it was good quality despite it being double the cost of other criss cross chairs.This was money well spent. I love the extended footrest and the raised back comes to just at my shoulders which is where I would have wanted it.Seriously though....it's so comfy I may actually find myself napping in this chair during my lunch, today!" — Gortday