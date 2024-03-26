9 Of The Most Comfortable Office Chairs For Anyone Who Needs To Sit With Criss-Crossed Legs

If you were to ask me to sit at my desk with my feet flat on the floor for an entire workday, I simply could not. And neither could a lot of people, I would assume. In fact, I’ve quickly learned from TikTok that many sedentary workers love to sit cross-legged despite the common complaint that most office chairs are not created to allow for such positional flexibility.

Many users on the app went nuts over an office chair that featured an extra-wide seat and no arm rests, allowing crossed-legged seating that’s incredibly comfortable. A quick search on Amazon would reveal that the retailer offers several office chair designs like the one on TikTok, as well as different versions that reviewers claim also allow them to sit “criss-cross applesauce.”

We rounded up some of the best reviewed options of work chairs that encourage adaptive sitting in the list ahead. You’ll find standard executive chairs with flippable arm rests, “mediative chairs” that quite literally allow for sitting in every possible way under the sun and a fuzzy clamshell-style chair just like the one seen on TikTok.

