Fourth Police Officer Who Responded To Jan. 6 Attack Dies By Suicide

Four police officers who responded to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol have now died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed on Monday.

Metropolitan Police Officer Kyle DeFreytag was found dead at his home last month, the agency confirmed to HuffPost. His family later said the cause was suicide, Fox5 reported.

DeFreytag was 26.

“I am writing to share tragic news that Officer Kyle DeFreytag of the 5th District was found deceased last evening,” MPD Chief Robert Contee wrote to the department in mid-July, per WUSA. “This is incredibly hard news for us all, and for those that knew him best.”

The department said DeFreytag responded to the Jan. 6 insurrection and had served with the MPD since November 2016.

The news comes just hours after the Metropolitan Police Department said a third officer, Gunther Hashida, was found dead in his home on Thursday.

“We are grieving as a Department as our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida’s family and friends,” the department said, noting he joined in 2003.

Two other officers have died by suicide following the insurrection: Howard Liebengood and Jeffery Smith. Another, Brian Sicknick, died a day after he engaged with rioters while responding to the attack.

Several officers who responded to the Jan. 6 riot spoke before Congress about the day’s events last week, detailing the horrors of the day and the ongoing mental anguish they’ve sustained. Some testified that they believed they might have died during the attack and others have lambasted Republican lawmakers who have moved to downplay the unprecedented assault on the halls of Congress.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.