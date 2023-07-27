Police Officer Fired After Releasing Dog That Mauled Black Man

This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose, 23, of Memphis, Tennessee, on July 4 in Circleville, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol via AP

The Ohio police officer who discharged a dog that mauled 23-year-old Jadarrius Rose has been fired from the department, according to multiple reports.

Footage of Circleville K-9 Officer Ryan Speakman releasing the dog on July 4 circulated on social media after it was reported by Scioto Valley Guardian last week.

“Officer Speakman did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers,” Circleville Police said in a statement on Wednesday, according to NBC News. “Officer Speakman has been terminated from the department, effective immediately.”

The Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, the police union in Ohio, criticized Speakman’s termination. In a post on Facebook, the group claimed Speakman was terminated “contrary to mandatory principles of progressive discipline.”

State troopers previously said they were attempting to pull over Rose, who is Black, because of a missing mud flap on the tractor-trailer he was driving down U.S. Route 23 in Ohio.

Rose pulled over momentarily before driving off and calling 911, CNN reported, citing recordings of the calls.

“I parked the truck and I was about to comply with them, but they all had they guns drawn out for whatever reason,” Rose said in one recording, according to CNN.

He told the 911 operator that he feared the officers attempting to pull him over would kill him. One operator urged him to roll down his window.

“I did that the last time and all of them had their guns pointed at me. You think I feel safe?” he told the 911 operator, according to NBC News.

Rose reportedly continued to drive away from police for roughly 25 minutes, avoiding contact with police tire-deflating spike bars and other efforts by police to stop him. He eventually stopped when spiked bars were placed in front of the moving truck.

As shown in body camera footage, Rose had his hands in the air as he exited the truck and proceeded to comply with orders.

An officer is heard in the video saying: “Do not, do not let them, don’t release the dog with his hands up.”

Speakman can be heard telling Rose, “Get your ass on the ground or you’re going to get bit!”

Speakman released the dog and it attacked Rose for over 30 seconds.

“Please, please get it off,” Rose was heard saying in the video.

Rose endured significant blood loss and was taken to the hospital, The Washington Post reported. He was later taken to jail, and was released on July 7.