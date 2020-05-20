An Official ‘Friends’ Cookbook Is Coming, So Get Ready For Beef Trifle And More

Oh. My. God. An official “Friends” cookbook is coming.

More than 16 years since the last episode of the beloved sitcom aired, “Friends: The Official Cookbook” is set for release on Sept. 22 ― the 26th anniversary of the show.

Written by chef Amanda Yee, the book will feature over 70 recipes inspired by the series, including iconic treats like Monica Geller’s Friendsgiving feast, Phoebe Buffay’s “special” cookie recipe from her grandma, Chandler Bing’s “milk you can chew,” Joey Tribbiani’s favorite meatball sub and Ross Geller’s cherished moist-maker sandwich.

And of course, no “Friends” cookbook could be without Rachel Green’s highly questionable beef trifle, because “What’s not to like?”

The book announcement is a nice surprise after the long-hoped-for “Friends” reunion announced earlier this year was postponed. The HBO Max Special, which was supposed to be filmed in front of a live studio audience in March, has been delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

The cookbook is available to pre-order on Amazon.

Insight Editions