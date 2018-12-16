Offset Crashes Cardi B's Set Asking Her To Take Him Back

Offset famously proposed to Cardi B in front of a live audience, but his onstage apology to his wife didn’t seem to go quite as well.

The Migos rapper interrupted the hip-hop star’s performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles on Saturday night to deliver a public apology and ask her to take him back following their recent split.

Videos posted online show Offset appearing onstage with flowers after stagehands wheeled out a display that read, “Take Me Back Cardi.”

Singer Cardi B is presented with a "Take Me Back" message onstage by her husband, Offset, during the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles on Saturday. Scott Dudelson via Getty Images

“I just want to tell you I’m sorry, bruh,” Offset told her. “In person. In front of the world.”

The couple’s split follows infidelity rumors.

The “I Like It” rapper appeared upset and exchanged a few words with him off-microphone as the stage’s lights were turned down. He then left the stage and the props were removed.

Offset crashes Cardi B’s set at @RollingLoud.



The rapper brought out flowers and a cake set up that spelled out “Take Me Back Cardi” on stage. Cardi B was not feeling the gesture and had him and the set up removed. pic.twitter.com/MBh3xUWrls — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 16, 2018

In an Instagram video posted by Cardi shortly after the apparent stunt, she thanked her supporters but asked that no one attack or criticize Offset, who she reminded is the father of her 5-month-old daughter.

“At the end of the day, that’s still family,” she said of him. “The whole, coming at my baby father bullshit, that doesn’t make me feel any better.”

Offset also appeared to address his surprise appearance, tweeting on Sunday: “All of my wrongs have been made public, I figure it’s only right that my apologies are made public too.”

All of my wrongs have been made public, i figure It’s only right that my apologies are made public too. A nigga was just trying .....thank god I ain’t got no balloons sheeesh — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 16, 2018

Cardi announced on Dec. 2 that she had split from Offset after they “grew out of love.” The couple wed in secret in September 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Kulture, in July.

