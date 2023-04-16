Offset Pays Tribute To Takeoff With Massive Back Tattoo: ‘Love You 4L & After’

Offset honored his late cousin Takeoff by immortalizing him with some new body art.

On Saturday, the Migos rapper revealed in an Instagram post an enormous commemorative back tattoo of his departed bandmate and family member.

Showing off the portrait tattoo in several photos, Offset wrote in the caption, “Love you 4L & after,” coupled with rocketship, heart and dove emojis.

In November, Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, died of gunshot wounds after an argument erupted while dozens of people were leaving a private party in Houston.

The 28-year-old was fatally struck in the head after the fight escalated to gunfire.

Police Sgt. Michael Burrow said during a news conference after the shooting that Takeoff was not involved in the incident and was “an innocent bystander.”

After the “Last Memory” rapper’s shocking death, Offset penned a heartfelt letter to him on Instagram, expressing that his “heart is shattered” and the pain is “unbearable.”

“Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this…. This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice,” the 31-year-old captioned the letter beside a series of snapshots and videos of the family pair.

“Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you,” he added.

The “Clout” rapper also opened up about his devastation over losing Takeoff, tweeting that he was “in a dark place” just a month after his death.

Offset’s touching tribute was one of many the star received from countless fans and fellow celebrities.

Days after Takeoff’s death, Atlanta memorialized him in a massive “Celebration of Life” at the State Farm Arena, where thousands of loved ones, fans and music industry peers showed up to mourn the popular hip-hop artist.

The city also honored Takeoff with a mural along the Atlanta BeltLine in Downtown Atlanta following his death.

A new Takeoff mural has been added to the Atlanta Beltline near Old Fourth Ward. 🎨 pic.twitter.com/EgDwGTiIw7 — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) November 2, 2022

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Takeoff. He was released on a $1 million bond.

In 2008, rapper Quavo formed the rap trio Migos with his nephew Takeoff, the youngest of the group, and cousin Offset. The group was nominated for two Grammy awards in 2018: Best Rap Performance for their hit tune “Bad and Boujee” and Best Rap Album for “Culture.”

Just one month before the shooting, Takeoff and Quavo debuted their joint album, “Only Built for Infinity Links.”