Missing Cleveland EMT Found Alive After Dayslong Search, Police Say

An Ohio emergency medical technician who went missing over the weekend has been located alive, Cleveland police said on Friday morning.

Lachelle Jordan, 30, was reported missing on Sunday and was feared to be in danger, police said at the time. The Cleveland EMT and mother of two was last seen going out to fetch something from her car in the Glenville neighborhood of Cleveland on Saturday evening.

Jordan told police she “feared for her safety” days before she vanished, according to News 5 Cleveland.

She was reportedly set to appear in court earlier this week for a criminal case involving a former co-worker, who was indicted last year on rape and abduction charges. That co-worker, Michael Stennett, was charged in Cuyahoga County Monday with felony counts of stalking and violating a protection order, according to News 5 Cleveland. Sources told WKYC’s 3News that Stennett violated a court order to stay away from Jordan, but police have not implicated him in her disappearance.

Police did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. HuffPost could not locate an attorney for Stennett.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County had announced a $5,000 reward for information on Jordan’s location. Police did not state why they feared she was in danger.

Jordan was located about three miles from where she went missing, according to a police update. She had entered a pantry shop in the area on Thursday evening seeking to use the phone, according to WKYC. She told police she had been taken, her father, Joseph Jordan, told ABC affiliate News 5.

