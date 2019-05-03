Court Strikes Down Ohio Congressional Map, Says Too Gerrymandered To Benefit GOP

A panel of three federal judges struck down Ohio’s congressional map on Friday, ruling the districts were so severely drawn to benefit Republicans that they violated the U.S. Constitution.

The panel blocked Ohio lawmakers from using the map in any future elections, and gave lawmakers until June 14 to come up with a new plan.

Republicans controlled the redistricting process in 2011 and drew lines that gave them a 12-4 electoral advantage in the state’s congressional delegation. They have maintained that advantage since.