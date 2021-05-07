Ohio GOP Censures Rep. Anthony Gonzalez Over Trump Impeachment Vote

“In doing so, five people have died — including a Capitol Police Officer — many more have been injured, and our democracy has been shaken,” he added. “During the attack itself, the President abandoned his post while many members asked for help, thus further endangering all present. These are fundamental threats not just to people’s lives but to the very foundation of our Republic.”

In February, the Wyoming Republican Party similarly censured Rep. Liz Cheney, the third highest-ranking House Republican, who also voted to impeach Trump. Cheney responded by standing her ground.

“People have been lied to,” she told Fox News at the time. “The extent to which the president, President Trump, for months leading up to Jan. 6 spread the notion that the election had been stolen or that the election was rigged ― was a lie.”

“We’ve never seen that kind of assault by the president of the United States on another branch of government,” she continued. “This is not something we can simply look past or pretend didn’t happen or try to move on. We’ve got to make sure this never happens again.”

Gonzalez’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.