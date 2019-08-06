DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Facing pressure to take action after the latest mass shooting in the U.S., Ohio’s Republican governor urged the GOP-led state Legislature Tuesday to pass laws requiring background checks for nearly all gun sales and allowing courts to restrict firearms access for people perceived as threats.

Gov. Mike DeWine said Ohio needs to do more while balancing people’s rights to own firearms and have due process during a press conference Tuesday. He outlined a series of legislative actions he wants the Legislature to take up to address mental health and gun violence.

“We can come together to do these things to save lives,” DeWine said.

His calls for action could be an uphill battle for the Legislature, which has given little consideration this session to those and other gun-safety measures already introduced by Democrats. DeWine’s Republican predecessor, John Kasich (KAY’-sik), also unsuccessfully pushed for a so-called red flag law on restricting firearms for people considered threats.

Police say there was nothing in the Dayton shooter’s background to prevent him from buying the firearm used.

The shooting outside a strip of nightclubs early Sunday and another mass shooting in El Paso, Texas , during the past weekend left a combined total of 31 people dead and more than 50 injured in less than 24 hours.