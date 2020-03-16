Ohio Governor Requests Postponing State's Democratic Primary Due To Coronavirus

ASSOCIATED PRESS Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday that he wants to postpone his state's primary election that was scheduled for Tuesday.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said Monday that he is requesting that his state postpone its primary election, moving it from this Tuesday to June 2, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“It is clear that tomorrow’s in-person voting does not conform and cannot conform with these CDC guidelines. We cannot conduct this election tomorrow,” he said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance about COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

I believe when we look back on this, we'll be happy we did this. The votes that have already been cast will still be counted - and this recommendation would allow others to vote in the future. #COVID19 #COVID19OhioReady — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2020

DeWine’s announcement follows the CDC’s recommendation that large events across the country, consisting of 50 people or more, be canceled or postponed to prevent the disease’s spread.

DeWine said he doesn’t have the power to extend the election and so hopes to file a lawsuit in Franklin County with individuals at risk of severe complications for COVID-19, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

The Ohio Department of Health has confirmed 50 cases of COVID-19 in the state, 14 of which led to hospitalizations.

DeWine declared a state of emergency in his state on March 9 to help contain the spread of the disease.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article said DeWine postponed Tuesday’s primary, but he does not have that power. He was requesting the primary be postponed and plans to file a lawsuit to make it happen.

