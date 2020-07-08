GOP State Lawmaker Demands Americans ‘STOP GETTING TESTED’ For Coronavirus

A GOP state lawmaker in Ohio ― one of several states currently seeing a spike in new coronavirus infections ― urged constituents to “STOP GETTING TESTED” for COVID-19 in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“Are you tired of living in a dictatorship yet?” asked Nino Vitale, who serves in the state’s House of Representatives. Testing for COVID-19 gave “the government an excuse to claim something is happening that is not happening at the magnitude they say it is happening,” he claimed.

“Have you noticed they never talk about deaths anymore, just cases?” Vitale added. “And they never talk about recoveries. They just keep adding to numbers they have been feeding us from over 3 months ago!”

The lawmaker shared a graphic detailing where in the state it will be mandatory from Wednesday to wear masks to mitigate the spread of the contagion:

Vitale in May said he would not wear a mask ― a measure endorsed and promoted by public health experts worldwide —because the face is the “image and likeness of God.”

Last week, he wrote on Facebook that “the only people I know” in history “that wear masks are those trying to get away with a crime. And this entire mask deal is simply that, a crime against freedom and a crime against humanity.”

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!