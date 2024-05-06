Person Falls To Death During Ohio State Commencement Ceremony

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A person died during Ohio State University’s commencement ceremony in Columbus on Sunday after falling from the stands at Ohio Stadium, a school official said.

The person was pronounced dead just before 12:30 p.m. local time, the Franklin County medical examiner’s office confirmed to HuffPost. The person’s identity has not been made public.

University spokesperson Ben Johnson said there were no additional details to share as of Monday morning.

“For anyone affected by yesterday’s incident, we will make counseling and other support resources available,” he said in an emailed statement.

A person fell from the stands and died at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, during a commencement ceremony on Sunday, authorities said. Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin) via Getty Images

The ceremony, which was scheduled from noon to 3 p.m., continued uninterrupted, even as news of the death spread among attendees, according to The Columbus Dispatch. Commencement speakers reportedly did not mention the death in their remarks.

Students leaving the ceremony were seen walking past the area, cordoned off with crime scene tape, where the body fell, according to the Dispatch.