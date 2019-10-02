Ohio State Doctor Committed Nearly 1,500 Sexual Assaults, New Report Finds

Strauss died by suicide in 2005, but the investigation into his alleged actions is ongoing.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was accused last year of turning a blind eye to Strauss’ abuse when he was an assistant wrestling coach at OSU between 1986 and 1994.

“I considered Jim Jordan a friend. But at the end of the day, he is absolutely lying if he says he doesn’t know what was going on,” former Ohio State wrestler Mike DiSabato told NBC News in an investigative report published last year. Jordan claimed vindication after an investigation was published in May, pointing to a section that concluded the report “did not identify any contemporaneous documentary evidence that members of the OSU coaching staff, including head coaches or assistant coaches, received or were aware of complaints regarding Strauss sexual misconduct.”