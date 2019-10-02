Ohio State Doctor Committed Nearly 1,500 Sexual Assaults, New Report Finds

Former Ohio State University athletic trainer Dr. Richard Strauss committed nearly 1,500 sexual assaults on student-patients over two decades, according to a new report published by the university.
OSU stated in its annual crime report published this week that Strauss committed at least 1,429 sexual assaults and 47 rapes while he worked at the university between the late 1970s through the 1990s. The crime report looked at the total number of incidents that occurred, rather than total number of victims.
“This new information further shows OSU has known but continues to conceal evidence of Dr. Strauss’s serial sexual abuse. They were guilty of covering it up then and they are guilty of covering it up today,” Scott Smith, an attorney for dozens of Strauss’ victims, said in a statement.
The reported numbers in the university’s crime report is a big jump from an earlier independent investigation, which found that Strauss had sexually abused at least 177 students.
“The university remains dedicated to integrity, transparency and trust — values that guide our campus community each day,” OSU president Michael V. Drake said in a Tuesday statement. “This commitment extends fully to the investigation of abuse committed by Strauss.”
Strauss served as Ohio State’s clinical and medical faculty member from 1978 to 1998. During that time he also served as the athletics team physician from 1981-1995, having access to more than 16 sports teams.
Strauss died by suicide in 2005, but the investigation into his alleged actions is ongoing.
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was accused last year of turning a blind eye to Strauss’ abuse when he was an assistant wrestling coach at OSU between 1986 and 1994.
“I considered Jim Jordan a friend. But at the end of the day, he is absolutely lying if he says he doesn’t know what was going on,” former Ohio State wrestler Mike DiSabato told NBC News in an investigative report published last year.
Jordan claimed vindication after an investigation was published in May, pointing to a section that concluded the report “did not identify any contemporaneous documentary evidence that members of the OSU coaching staff, including head coaches or assistant coaches, received or were aware of complaints regarding Strauss sexual misconduct.”
The investigation, however, found that 22 former OSU coaches reported that they were aware of complaints and rumors against Strauss from the 1970s through the 1990s.