Traffic Stop Takes Unexpected Turn When Suspect Allegedly Tries To Swallow Bag Of Weed

“Don’t try to swallow a bag of drugs prior to getting pulled over in an attempt to keep a trooper from finding them.”
That was the warning from Ohio State Highway Patrol this week after a traffic stop for speeding took an unexpected turn.
Dashcam video shared online Thursday showed state trooper Charles Hoskin performing the Heimlich maneuver on a man he’d just pulled over for allegedly exceeding the limit.
Eventually, the man coughed up what police said was a bag of weed.
The man was cited over the Jul. 3 incident in Portage County for speeding, failure to wear a seat belt and marijuana possession, reported News 5 Cleveland.
Watch the video here:
