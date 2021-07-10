U.S. NEWS

Traffic Stop Takes Unexpected Turn When Suspect Allegedly Tries To Swallow Bag Of Weed

A quick-thinking Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper saved a driver's life by performing the Heimlich maneuver by the side of the road.

“Don’t try to swallow a bag of drugs prior to getting pulled over in an attempt to keep a trooper from finding them.”

That was the warning from Ohio State Highway Patrol this week after a traffic stop for speeding took an unexpected turn.

Dashcam video shared online Thursday showed state trooper Charles Hoskin performing the Heimlich maneuver on a man he’d just pulled over for allegedly exceeding the limit.

Eventually, the man coughed up what police said was a bag of weed.

The man was cited over the Jul. 3 incident in Portage County for speeding, failure to wear a seat belt and marijuana possession, reported News 5 Cleveland.

Watch the video here:

