Ohio Teens Charged For Allegedly Tainting Crepes With Bodily Fluids

Seven Ohio boys will face charges for allegedly serving food tainted with bodily fluids to their teachers.

The students ― six of whom were age 14, one age 15 ― were charged on Tuesday with delinquency felony counts for an incident that occurred May 16 at Olentangy Hyatts Middle School in Powell.

During a “Global Gourmet” home economics class, the suspected students reportedly placed bodily fluids into crepes that were later consumed by several adult victims.

Three students are facing a delinquency felony assault charge for either putting semen on one teacher’s crepe, putting urine in barbecue sauce poured on crepes later served to four teachers, and bringing semen to school to put on a crepe, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Meanwhile, four other students will face charges of delinquency complicity to assault a teacher for participating, aiding and abetting or doing nothing to stop it.

One of the teens also is accused of delinquency tampering with evidence for deleting video of the event along with text messages from his phone.

Officials for Olentangy schools released this statement to local station WBNS:

We are aware that charges have been filed in this case and we thank law enforcement for their due diligence. As a district, we are saddened that these charges are a result of actions that took place at one of our schools. Our teachers deserve respect and kindness, and anything less than that is completely unacceptable. We will continue to support law enforcement in every way possible.

Brad Koffel, who is representing the students, believes the they deserve a second chance.

He told The Columbus Dispatch that the students come from “very, very good families,” have admitted to the acts, have expressed remorse and “have suffered more at home than they’re ever going to get in the court system. The aberrant nature of this has left an indelible mark on them.”

He then blamed social media notoriety, “the idiotic stuff that other teens are watching to get clicks,” for inspiring the students.