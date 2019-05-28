Tornadoes Cause Damage, Mass Power Outages Across Ohio

A spate of severe weather spawned at least two tornados in Ohio late Monday and early Tuesday, causing widespread damage and leaving thousands without power.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a “large and dangerous” tornado was on the ground near Dayton, Ohio at 11 p.m., calling the event an “extremely dangerous situation” while urging residents to take cover. A second tornado was confirmed just before 1 a.m. near Circleville, Ohio, about 25 miles south of Columbus.

[11:09 PM] YOU NEED TO TAKE COVER RIGHT NOW ON THE NORTH SIDE OF DAYTON!!! THIS IS A LIFE THREATENING SITUATION! — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 28, 2019

[1:03 AM] DEBRIS BEING LOFTED INTO THE AIR BY A TORNADO SOUTH OF CIRCLEVILLE, OHIO. IF YOU ARE IN STOUTSVILLE OR TARLTON, TAKE COVER NOW. THIS IS A DANGEROUS SITUATION! — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 28, 2019

There were many other reports of tornados across Ohio, and the NWS had issued dozens of tornado warnings in regions across the midwest.

It’s unclear how many people were injured by the severe weather in Ohio. WHIO, Dayton’s CBS affiliate, reported that at least seven people were taken to local hospitals near the town of Celina.

WHIO also said more than 30,000 homes were without power early Tuesday morning. Damage reports were widespread, but the extent of that damage remains unclear.

“It has done a significant amount of damage,” Jeff Hazel, the mayor of Celina, said in an interview with WHIO. “I have done quite a bit of touring this evening and I can tell you there are multiple houses that are completely destroyed.”

Officials with the Ohio Department of Transportation were using trucks fitted with snow plows to clear debris off major highways. Transportation authorities were urging residents to stay indoors and off roadways.

Here’s a live look from our ODOT trucks as crews clear debris off of I-75 north of Dayton. Please avoid this area while we work to clear the interstate following the storm. pic.twitter.com/IHzRJEYRsT — ODOT Dayton (@ODOT_Dayton) May 28, 2019