Ohio Train Derailment Sparks Large Fire, Home Evacuations

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A train derailed in an Ohio town near the Pennsylvania border and caused a large fire followed by orders for area residents to evacuate their homes Friday night, reports said.

A post on the East Palestine, Ohio, city Facebook page around 11 p.m. said an evacuation order had been issued for an area 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) from the James Street crossing, with shelter available at East Palestine High School.

A previous post by the city shortly before 10 p.m. told residents in the area to shelter in place.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

KDKA-TV reported the cause of the derailment and the train’s cargo were not immediately known.

The station’s Twitter page showed video of police driving along a street and using a loudspeaker to ask residents to evacuate. The station said several fire departments were at the scene where flames and smoke could be seen glowing orange from a distance.

❗️BREAKING❗️ More pictures of a major fire burning. The result of a derailment tonight in East Palestine, OH.

Hazmat responding and police in East Palestine evacuating residents reportedly from about a one-mile radius of that fire.@KDKA pic.twitter.com/s78spLtJoQ — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) February 4, 2023

#BREAKING: A massive fire continues to burn out of control in East Palestine, Ohio near the Beaver County border after a train derailment. A 1-square mile zone around the derailment has been evacuated. @KDKA #SjyEye2 https://t.co/y8ZM8o5FQ7 pic.twitter.com/fpISlS2wwm — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) February 4, 2023

#BREAKING: More aerial photos from #SkyEye2 of the massive fire still burning in East Palestine, Ohio near the PA border after a train derailment. @KDKA https://t.co/y8ZM8o5FQ7 pic.twitter.com/UQ5yKve7f1 — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) February 4, 2023

#BREAKING: Fire official on scene in #EastPalestine #Ohio tells me the #trainderailment happened on east end of city by @MarathonFuel - station got all semis of fuel out in time



On north end, a structure was on fire but was quickly knocked down



Several agencies assisting@KDKA pic.twitter.com/v3NEsXsOPj — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) February 4, 2023

#BREAKING: Fire official on scene also tells me multiple train cars are on fire



- inside some of them are automobiles that are now all burnt

- others believed to be carrying flammables - specifically where fire is still very active@KDKA #trainderailment #EastPalestine #Ohio pic.twitter.com/dD2D6dTwNa — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) February 4, 2023

The fire had sent so much smoke into the atmosphere that it was visible on KDKA-TV’s weather radar, the station’s meteorologist said in a Twitter post

Northfolk Southern Railway released a statement saying the company was aware of the derailment and was “coordinating closely with local first responders while mobilizing our own teams. We will share more details as they become available,” KDKA-TV reported.

