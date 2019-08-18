James Pasch, Cleveland regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, said Reardon’s arrest is a “reminder of the continued rise of white nationalism and violent extremism” in the U.S.

“Just as we have in every moment since that Charlottesville rally, we will remain galvanized and energized in stopping white supremacists from spreading hate,” he said in a statement to 19 News. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to work side by side with law enforcement and community partners to continue to stop potential attacks and threats.”