A white nationalist was arrested Saturday for threatening to shoot up a Jewish community center in Youngstown, Ohio, police said.
James Patrick Reardon of New Middletown, Ohio, is being held in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing. His bail has been set at $250,000.
The 20-year-old sparked a police investigation after posting a video to his Instagram account on July 11 that showed him firing a semi-automatic rifle. In the post, Reardon tagged the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown and identified himself as a white nationalist in the caption.
The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force raided Reardon’s home on Friday and seized dozens of rounds of ammunition, semi-automatic weapons and a bulletproof vest, reported WYTV. They also reportedly found anti-Semitic and white nationalist propaganda.
“This is a person who has declared himself as a white nationalist and with the hate crimes, everything else going on, we wanted to make sure we did our part to make sure this person was taken off the streets very quickly,” New Middletown Police Chief Vincent D’Egidio told the news outlet.
Reardon attended the deadly Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 and identified himself as a white nationalist while being interviewed for a documentary, D’Egidio said.
Reardon’s Instagram account, which features multiple anti-Semitic posts, remained active as of Sunday.
The New Middletown Police Department, the FBI and Instagram did not immediately return HuffPost’s requests for comment.
Reardon is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at Struthers Municipal Court.
James Pasch, Cleveland regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, said Reardon’s arrest is a “reminder of the continued rise of white nationalism and violent extremism” in the U.S.
“Just as we have in every moment since that Charlottesville rally, we will remain galvanized and energized in stopping white supremacists from spreading hate,” he said in a statement to 19 News. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to work side by side with law enforcement and community partners to continue to stop potential attacks and threats.”
Reardon’s arrest follows several recent mass shootings across the country, including in El Paso, Texas, where the gunman was believed to have posted an anti-immigrant manifesto online minutes before carrying out the attack.
In April, a 19-year-old suspect allegedly opened fire at a synagogue in Poway, California, killing one person and injuring three others. Minutes before the attack, he allegedly posted an anti-Semitic letter to the online message board 8chan.
Last year, a 46-year-old suspect allegedly opened fire at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, killing 11 people and injuring nearly a dozen others. Police believe he was a white nationalist who believed an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that Jews are trying to help immigrants “invade” the U.S.