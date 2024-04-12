O.J. Simpson Pulls Most Inappropriate Prank On Interviewer In Resurfaced Video

A video in which O.J. Simpson opened a door, screeched and then pretended to stab British-American television personality Ruby Wax with a banana has resurfaced online following the death of the football player.
Wax interviewed Simpson in 1998 for her BBC series “Ruby Wax Meets…”
“After we finished filming O.J. said to me that he had a surprise for me and I genuinely was surprised. I think it was his idea of a joke,” she said in the show.
Wax at the time told “The Today Show” that Simpson, who a civil court found liable for the 1994 deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman, after he was acquitted at criminal trial, was supposed to have just opened the door as the cameras rolled.
But instead, he played the prank.
Wax recalled telling him to “put the banana way” and saying it wasn’t “appropriate to what we’re shooting.”
“He does a lot of things that I don’t really understand” but it “isn’t my job to judge,” noted Wax, who spent three days with Simpson for the show.
She also remembered how Simpson’s agent defended his actions by claiming he “likes to act out scenes from films.” The joke apparently was a replay of the shower scene from “Psycho,” she said.
Following Simpson’s death from cancer Wednesday at the age of 76, Wax appeared on Friday’s broadcast of “Good Morning Britain” and recalled their time together and his April 1 phone call in which he said, “It’s O.J., I did it. April Fool’s,” and then hung up.
Watch that interview here: