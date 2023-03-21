What's Hot

Lawrence O’Donnell Rips ‘Buffoon' Jim Jordan's 'Joke Of A Letter' To Alvin Bragg

The Best And Worst Yogurt At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists

GOP Rep. Stuns Critics With Prediction Of It Blowing Over For Trump

Jimmy Fallon Jabs Donald Trump Jr. In Picture Breakdown Of His Dad’s Woes

Biden To Create 2 National Monuments, In Nevada And Texas

Crafty Prankster Sneaks Unfiltered Truth About Trump Onto Right-Wing Newscast

Jimmy Kimmel Burns ‘Dumbest Criminal In The World’ Trump In Scorching Monologue

Fox News Producer Sues Network, Claims She Was Pressured In Dominion Suit

Tucker Carlson Laughed Out Of The Room With Eyebrow-Raising New Trump Defense

'Star Wars' Actor Paul Grant Dies After Collapsing Outside Train Station

These Sleep Habits Are Putting Your Heart Health At Risk

Damning Review Says London's Police Force Is Racist, Misogynistic And Homophobic

PoliticsAbortion oklahoma supreme court

Oklahoma Court OK's Abortion To Preserve Mother's Life

In a narrow win for abortion rights advocates, a divided Oklahoma Supreme Court overturned a portion of the state’s near-total ban on abortion.
KEN MILLER

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A divided Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a portion of the state’s near-total ban on abortion, ruling women have a right to abortion when pregnancy risks their health, not just in a medical emergency.

It was a narrow win for abortion rights advocates since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

The court ruled that a woman has the right under the state Constitution to receive an abortion to preserve her life if her doctor determines that continuing the pregnancy would endanger it due to a condition she has or is likely to develop during the pregnancy. Previously, the right to an abortion could only take place in the case of medical emergency.

The court, however, declined to rule on whether the state Constitution grants the right to an abortion for other reasons.

The court voted 5-4 on the ruling in the lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood and others challenging the state laws passed after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

“People’s lives have been endangered by Oklahoma’s cruel abortion bans, and now doctors will be able to help pregnant people whose lives they believe are at risk,” Nancy Northup, President and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement after the ruling. “We are disappointed that the Court declined to rule whether the state Constitution also protects the right to abortion outside of these circumstances.”

Go To Homepage

Popular in the Community