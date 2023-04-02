What's Hot

Daniel Radcliffe Reiterates His Support For Transgender Youth In A Powerful Way

This Under-The-Radar Wisconsin Race Has Big Implications For The State’s Future

How Republicans Are Using The Nashville Shooting To Further Their Anti-Trans Agenda

My Dying Mom Chose To End Her Life With Dignity. Then Her Choice Was Stolen From Her.

Indictment Of ‘Teflon Don’ Trump Ends Decades Of Perceived Invincibility

Bowie State University Names Its Performing Arts Theater After Dionne Warwick

Prominent Republican Donor Convicted In Sex Trafficking Trial

Carole Baskin Selling 'Big Cat Rescue' And Moving Animals To Arkansas Refuge

Christina Aguilera Thanks Her LGBTQ Friends For This 'Dirrty' Skill ― And More

LeBron James Burns Elon Musk’s Twitter Scheme With Slam Dunk Of A Tweet

Jimmy Fallon Buries His Head In His Hands Over New Trump Gaffe

UConn Knocks Down Miami On Way To NCAA Championship Game

U.S. News shootingOklahomaOklahoma City

3 Killed, 3 Injured In Oklahoma City Bar Shooting: Report

At least three people were reportedly killed in a shooting at Oklahoma City's Whiskey Barrel Saloon on Saturday.
AP

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — At least three people were killed and another three were injured during a shooting inside an Oklahoma City bar Saturday night, according to a report.

Police said one person was in critical condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting around 9 p.m. at Whiskey Barrel Saloon near Newcastle Road and South Roff Avenue in southwest Oklahoma City, KOCO-TV reported.

The Oklahoma City Police Department tweeted that investigators were at the scene of a “significant incident” in the 4100 block of Newcastle Road.

Police did not have a suspect in custody Saturday, KOCO reported.

Go To Homepage

Popular in the Community