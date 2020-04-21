Photographer Captures What It's Like To Remember Oklahoma City Bombing During Coronavirus

Sunday marked the 25th anniversary of the domestic terror attack on the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City that killed 168 people.

A crowded memorial service for those killed has taken place every year since, but as the coronavirus pandemic continues, the changes this year have been stark.

The memorial, which features 168 empty chairs representing those who died, would usually be filled with families laying flowers for their loved ones. But this year, due to social distancing guidelines, no one was allowed onto the memorial grounds except for staff members, who laid flowers on each chair the previous night.

Photojournalist Joseph Rushmore spent two days capturing the scenes from the memorial and outside of it, as families watched from far away.

See the photos below.

Above: 168 empty chairs sit on the lawn of the Oklahoma City National Memorial, one for each of the victims killed. Nineteen smaller chairs represent each of the children who died in the bombing. Normally, families would gather on the anniversary to lay flowers at the chairs of loved ones, but due to shelter-in-place restrictions, no one was allowed on the memorial grounds this year. Staff placed flowers on each chair the day before the 25th anniversary of the bombing.

Joseph Rushmore for HuffPost

A staff member places flowers on one of the 168 chairs on the memorial grounds on April 18.

Joseph Rushmore for HuffPost

Visitors stand in an overlook area of the Oklahoma City National Memorial on April 18.

Joseph Rushmore for HuffPost

Doris Lenz and Bobby Jones stand by a newly hung wreath with a photo of Doris’ daughter and Bobby’s stepdaughter, Carrie Lenz, at the memorial site on the morning of the 25th anniversary of the bombing.

Joseph Rushmore for HuffPost

A security guard stands near the Survivor Tree at the Oklahoma City National Memorial. The tree stood across the street from the Murrah Building and was heavily damaged in the blast, but survived and became a gathering spot for family and loved ones in the months and years after the bombing.

Joseph Rushmore for HuffPost

The Gates of Time section of the Oklahoma City National Memorial create a frame of the moment, 9:02 a.m., when the bombing occurred. 9:01 represents the final moment of innocence before the act, and 9:03 is the first moment that healing could begin after the blast.

Joseph Rushmore for HuffPost

Shequandala Gigger stands for a portrait at the memorial site. Her mother Sheila Gigger-Driver was 28 years old and pregnant when she was killed in the bombing. “I hate this place,” she said. “It’s where my mother died.”

Joseph Rushmore for HuffPost

Fred Gonzales and Nina Reyes Gonzales hang flowers for Nina’s uncle Antonio “Tony” C. Reyes, who was killed in the bombing, on a piece of original fence set up to protect the site after the blast, which became an impromptu location for people to leave tokens of remembrance on the 25th anniversary of the domestic terror attack.

Joseph Rushmore for HuffPost

Steve and Zena Dater of Oklahoma City stand in silence at the Oklahoma City National Memorial at 9:02 a.m. on the morning of the 25th anniversary of the bombing. Steve and Zena owned a local restaurant at the time and served food to first responders in the weeks after the blast.

Joseph Rushmore for HuffPost

Members of the Almon family gather at the memorial site on the morning of the 25th anniversary to remember Baylee Almon, who had celebrated her first birthday the evening before she was killed in the bombing while at a day care center on the second story of the Murrah Building. Baylee captured the world’s attention in the days after the blast when a now iconic photo of a fireman carrying her body out of the rubble made its way to front pages of newspapers around the world. The family hung flowers and a “happy birthday” sign to celebrate what would have been Baylee’s 26th birthday.

Joseph Rushmore for HuffPost

Will King of Oklahoma City sings a hymn on Sunday in memory of a member of his church who died in the bombing.