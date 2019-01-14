Oklahoma Couple Charged With Manslaughter After 3-Year-Old Dies With 17-Pound Tumor

Comanche County Sheriff's Office Bonnie Beth Mills-Lilly and Henry Clarence Lilly III are facing criminal charges in connection with their daughter's death, police said.

The parents of a 3-year-old Oklahoma girl who died from cancer with a large tumor are facing criminal charges.

Henry Clarence Lilly III, 49, and Bonnie Beth Mills-Lilly, 42, were charged with first-degree manslaughter by authorities who allege they failed to seek medical care for their daughter, according to The Lawton Constitution.

The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office reportedly launched an investigation on Jan. 3, after paramedics found the girl unconscious in a camper near Lawton, about 90 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

The girl died shortly after arrival at a hospital. The state medical examiner determined the child had a 17-pound tumor ― more than half the weight of a normal 3-year-old girl ― and attributed her death to cancer, The Associated Press reported.

The girl had been living in the camper with her parents and six other children, police said.

Details of her illness haven’t been disclosed. The sheriff’s office did not immediately return a call for comment from HuffPost on Monday.

The couple was released Thursday after each posted $60,000 bond. They are scheduled to appear in court again on March 18. If convicted, they face a minimum of four years in prison.

