Oklahoma Doughnut Shop Hit With Molotov Cocktail After Hosting Drag Queen Art Show

Last night we had the privilege of being able to be a part of the vision of The Queens Dirty Dozen; An art installation donut shop ran by drag queens. The event was an enormous success with over 500 guests attending, and an overwhelming reaction of laughing, jokes, fun and good times were had by all.

Unfortunately, there was also a reaction of hate and we were the victim of somebodies malicious acts. But in ones attempt to rain on our parade, the community answered by showing overwhelming support.