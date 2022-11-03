Oklahoma Doughnut Shop Hit With Molotov Cocktail After Hosting Drag Queen Art Show

A doughnut shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was firebombed by an extremist early Monday after the business hosted an art show that featured drag queens.
The Donut Hole had its front door shattered and suffered minor fire damage after an unidentified person wearing a mask, black clothing and a red hat was seen on video throwing a Molotov cocktail into the business at around 2:30 a.m. Monday.
It’s the second time the doughnut shop has been vandalized in less than a month after the business hosted an art installation event run by drag queens.
Investigators said the individual smashed the door with a baseball bat before lighting the fire bomb and throwing it inside.
“It’s got a chemical of some kind in it that is meant to spread fire quickly and cause a great potential damage,” Tulsa Fire Department Lt. Tim Ingram told News On 6.
While the fire damage was minor, video showed the perpetrator leaving a note on a neighboring business, which authorities said contained Bible verses and “hateful rhetoric,” according to Tulsa World. Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little did not reveal the full details of the note to the outlet.
It’s the second time that the store has been vandalized after hosting the art show. On Oct. 15, the store’s front doors were smashed after hosting its first drag queen event. More from The Donut Hole’s Facebook post:
Last night we had the privilege of being able to be a part of the vision of The Queens Dirty Dozen; An art installation donut shop ran by drag queens. The event was an enormous success with over 500 guests attending, and an overwhelming reaction of laughing, jokes, fun and good times were had by all.
Unfortunately, there was also a reaction of hate and we were the victim of somebodies malicious acts. But in ones attempt to rain on our parade, the community answered by showing overwhelming support.
A GoFundMe was set up to raise money to repair the damage before the shop was once again vandalized. The Donut Hole posted video of the unidentified person vandalizing the shop on its Facebook page.
“Our hearts are broken that someone could even be this hateful to our friends who attended the show to do something like this,” the post said.
Right-wing hatemongers have been targeting LGBTQ events across the country as the GOP and right-wing personalities ramp up dangerous rhetoric vilifying LGBTQ people.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson, for instance, falsely equated taking a child to a drag show with child molestation. And just last month, more than 30 House Republicans introduced a bill that would restrict LGBTQ-related educational materials and programs in schools.
The Donut Hole initially asked for $2,500 to repair the damage from the first act of vandalism, and has already received more than $10,000 on its GoFundMe page.
“These malicious acts have resulted in thousands of dollars going towards the cause this entire event was meant to support,” The Donut Hole wrote on Facebook after the first incident. “Love wins.”