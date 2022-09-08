Anchor Who Had Partial Stroke On TV Shares Jumbled Text She Sent Her Husband

“I knew I was in big trouble when my mouth would not speak the words that were right in front of me on the teleprompter,” she wrote.

Chin, who is in her 40s, told “Today” that she’ll continue to search for answers about why it happened and that she wants to raise awareness of the warning signs for a stroke.

“I tried to tough through it, and that wasn’t the best thing to do. So whatever is going on with you medically, if something doesn’t feel right, ask for help. And for everybody else, you know, around, if you see somebody struggling, help them.”

She said she’s feeling well and expects to be back at work soon.

“God gave me this chapter for a reason,” she added. “So I’m going to use it for good and not going to let it stop me from doing anything. But maybe I’ll let it slow me down, a little bit.”