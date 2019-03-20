After a few too many months of chilly temperatures, we’re ready to ditch our bulky sweaters and coats for something a little lighter. And we’re taking some cues from the women of Old Hollywood .

Whatever they were wearing, be it breezy dresses, rompers or jeans, they always looked glamorous. Even when they were playing tennis (and a lot of them apparently did), their outfits were a far cry from the baggy mesh shorts and T-shirts we’d wear today. Luckily, many of the styles the stars of Hollywood’s golden age wore back then are still fairly easy to find at stores like Reformation, Mod Cloth and J.Crew.