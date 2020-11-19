Old Navy Black Friday Deal 2020: Everything Is On Sale

This Black Friday, get 40% off everything at Old Navy including matching family PJs, fuzzy socks, sweaters, coats and more.

It’s hard to believe, but the Black Friday sale season is finally here, and Old Navy is ready to restock your cold weather wardrobe with a deal worth writing home about.

Old Navy’s 2020 early Black Friday deal is going on now, with 40% off everything — and we mean everything — in the store from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22. It’s the perfect time to stock up on cozy work-from-home essentials like activewear and loungewear, and find stocking stuffers for everyone on your list.

If you’re spending the rest of the season at home, it might be time to upgrade those over-worn joggers and sweatshirts. During the sale, you can get this cozy women’s sherpa pull-over sweatshirt for cheap in sizes XS to XXL. It comes in 12 colors. We also spotted these high-waisted leggings and matching bra on sale if you want to embrace the matching workout set on the cheap.

You’ll also find plenty of gift-worthy items on sale at Old Navy, like this multicolor scarf or these gloves you can text with while wearing. We even found matching pajamas for your family and friends, if you’re hoping to mail out a fun holiday card this season.

Eager for more Old Navy Black Friday deals? We’ve rounded up some of our favorite finds on sale now.

Take a look below:

1
A cozy sweater in every color
Old Navy
This Loose Cozy Sherpa Sweatshirt for Women is available in sizes XS to XXL and nine colors. Get it on sale for 40% off (normally $35) at Old Navy.
2
A matching workout set
Old Navy
These High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings For Women are available in sizes XS to XXL and in 23 colors. Get them on sale for 40% off (normally $40) at Old Navy. Find the matching bra here.
3
A jean jacket for coffee runs
Old Navy
This Sherpa-Lined Medium-Wash Jean Jacket for Men is available in sizes XS to XL. Get it on sale for 40% off (normally $75) at Old Navy.
4
A dress comfortable enough for the couch
Old Navy
This Rib-Knit Long-Sleeve Midi Shift Dress for Women is available in sizes XS to XL and two colors. Get it on sale for 40% off (normally $40) at Old Navy.
5
The perfect pullover
Old Navy
This Relaxed Cozy Sherpa Half-Zip Sweatshirt for Women is available in sizes XS to XXL and 12 colors. Get it on sale for 40% off (normally $35) at Old Navy.
6
Fun family pajamas
Old Navy
These Gender-Neutral Micro Fleece Hooded Pajama One-Piece for Kids are available in sizes XS to XXL and four colors. Get them on sale for 40% off (normally $35) at Old Navy.
7
A scarf that's perfect for gifting
Old Navy
This Cozy Soft-Brushed Fringed Scarf for Women is available in five colors. Get it on sale for 40% off (normally $20) at Old Navy.
8
Essential WFH joggers
Old Navy
These High-Waisted Dynamic Fleece Jogger Pants for Women is available in sizes XS to XXL and two colors. Get it on sale for 40% off (normally $40) at Old Navy.
9
The perfect pullover sweater for him
Old Navy
This Sweater-Fleece 1/4-Zip Mock-Neck Sweatshirt for Men is available in sizes XS to XL. Get it on sale for 40% off (normally $40) at Old Navy.
10
A classic coat
Old Navy
This Oversized Soft-Brushed Overcoat for Women is available in sizes XS to XXL and two colors. Get it on sale for 40% off (normally $75) at Old Navy.
11
An everyday turtleneck
Old Navy
This Mock-Neck Sweater for Women is available in sizes XS to XXL in seven colors. Get it on sale for 40% off (normally $30) at Old Navy.
12
A jumpsuit you can dress up or down
Old Navy
This Sleeveless V-Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit for Women is available in sizes XS to XXL and two colors. Get it on sale for 40% off (normally $35) at Old Navy.
13
A cozy cardigan that will dress up a t-shirt
Old Navy
This Sweater-Fleece Shawl-Collar Cardigan for Men is available in sizes XS to XL. Get it on sale for 40% off (normally $45) at Old Navy.
14
Slippers because what are real shoes
Old Navy
These Water-Repellent Faux-Fur-Lined Moccasin Slippers for Women is available in sizes 6 to 10 and four colors. Get them on sale for 40% off (normally $25) at Old Navy.
15
A cozy, everyday sweateer
Old Navy
This Cozy Cable-Knit Blouson-Sleeve Sweater for Women is available in sizes XS to XXL and five colors. Get it on sale for 40% off (normally $45) at Old Navy.
16
The gift that keeps on giving (and texting)
Old Navy
These Convertible Text-Friendly Sweater-Knit Flip-Top Gloves is available one size and two colors. Get them on sale for 40% off (normally $9) at Old Navy.
17
A jumpsuit for everything
Old Navy
This Cozy Zip-Front Hoodie Jumpsuit for Women is available in sizes XS to XXL and two colors. Get it on sale for 40% off (normally $50) at Old Navy.
18
A pet puffer for winter walks
Old Navy
This Cozy Puffer Jacket for Pets is available in sizes S to L and two colors. Get it on sale for 40% off (normally $16) at Old Navy.
19
Joggers for working out or working from home
Old Navy
These Tapered Drawstring Joggers for Men available in sizes XS to XL. Get them on sale for 40% off (normally $30) at Old Navy.
20
Tis' the season for holiday socks
Old Navy
These Cozy Crew Socks are available in one size and 13 prints. Get them on sale for 40% off (normally $6) at Old Navy.
