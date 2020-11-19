HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Old Navy's 2020 Black Friday deals kick-off with 40% off everything from Nov. 19 through Nov. 22 with and 50% off everything from Nov. 23 through Nov. 30. It's the perfect time to stock up on cozy work from home essentials like activewear and loungewear, and find the perfect gifts for family and friends.

It's hard to believe, but the Black Friday sale season is finally here, and Old Navy is ready to restock your cold weather wardrobe with a deal worth writing home about.

Old Navy’s 2020 early Black Friday deal is going on now, with 40% off everything — and we mean everything — in the store from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22. It’s the perfect time to stock up on cozy work-from-home essentials like activewear and loungewear, and find stocking stuffers for everyone on your list.

If you’re spending the rest of the season at home, it might be time to upgrade those over-worn joggers and sweatshirts. During the sale, you can get this cozy women’s sherpa pull-over sweatshirt for cheap in sizes XS to XXL. It comes in 12 colors. We also spotted these high-waisted leggings and matching bra on sale if you want to embrace the matching workout set on the cheap.

You’ll also find plenty of gift-worthy items on sale at Old Navy, like this multicolor scarf or these gloves you can text with while wearing. We even found matching pajamas for your family and friends, if you’re hoping to mail out a fun holiday card this season.

Eager for more Old Navy Black Friday deals? We’ve rounded up some of our favorite finds on sale now.