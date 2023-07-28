HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Even though I’ve long considered myself a denim-shorts-only gal, I’ve been intrigued by the rise in popularity of pajama-like cotton shorts and sets as everyday wear. Just about every brand carries this style these days, from luxury imprints to popular retailers that specialize in accessible price points. When I saw that not only does Old Navy have its own version of these ultra-light and breezy shorts, but they’re majorly on sale as well, I knew it was time to give them a chance.

The brand’s high-waisted poplin pull-on shorts are currently listed at $20.47, but you get an extra 25% off at checkout, bringing the price to just under $16. Available in five bright and cheerful colors in sizes XS to 4X, these comfortable, easy shorts are the perfect addition to a late-summer wardrobe when comfort is king.

Old Navy Old Navy shorts

And I’m not the only one at HuffPost Shopping who has changed their ways for these Old Navy shorts — they’ve converted notoriously shorts-averse managing editor Emily Ruane into a believer. She’s obsessed with the cloud-like fabric and in a previous article said, “I feel like a slightly more polished and grown-up version of my preteen summer camp self. I took my normal size and am happy with the way they fit, and find I can wear them either at my natural waistline or just below, and they’re equally comfortable and well-fitting.”

These shorts feature a five-inch inseam and the perfect amount of airiness in the leg area. (The last thing any of us want is to feel constricted or oppressed — the weather is taking care of that on its own.) The ruffly elastic waistband sits comfortably at the natural waist, while the side pockets couldn’t be more convenient. And since they’re made with 100% cotton, these shorts are machine-washable and easy to care for, ensuring that those colors will stay bright while the fabric retains its shape. It’s just a no-brainer, these shorts are it.