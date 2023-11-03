Old Navy The $40 Old Navy coat in brown heather, mauve and black.

It was like seeing a snowball gradually become an avalanche. One day in a group chat, our longtime style editor Kristen Aiken shared that she’d bought a surprisingly nice coat from Old Navy — specifically, this soft-brushed long overcoat for women that’s currently on sale for $40, marked down from $79.99.

“For $40, it feels like a $400 coat,” she said, noting it is cut to be drapey and slightly oversized and therefore great for layering. “And it comes in tall!!! Long enough sleeves!”

One by one, so many other people here at HuffPost shared that they were buying the coat, too, and that they loved it on arrival. “I got my mauve Old Navy coat and I’m obsessed!!” said a news editor in California. “It really does feel like a much more expensive coat!”

Old Navy The coat in oatmeal and black. It's available in sizes XS-4X in regular, tall and petite sizing.

From coast to coast, it sure seemed like just about everyone on staff was buying this two-button notched-collar coat while it was on sale, whether in chic black, cozy oatmeal, heather brown, heather gray or gorgeous mauve for a pop of color. Men in the office got in on the action, too.

“After so many of my HuffPost colleagues told me about this one, I just couldn’t say no (especially not for $40),” said HuffPost Personals editor Noah Michaelson. “I went with the mauve coat and when it arrived a few days later, I instantly fell in love with it. It’s incredibly soft and beautifully cut and though I still suspect it’s too light to wear in the depths of winter (even if I layer) and too heavy to wear on warm spring days, for this price, even if I only pull it out of the closet a handful of times, it’ll totally worth it (and I know I’ll look dapper on every one of those days).”

Turns out we’re not the only ones obsessed. Over at Old Navy, reviewers give this coat a 4.5-star rating, praising its wool-like feel, warmth and, among tall people who bought it in tall, its generous sleeve length. “Very well made and heavier than anticipated!” one wrote. Another joked about keeping the entire world from discovering this hidden gem in outerwear: “Would recommend, but don’t want everyone in my coat,” she wrote. Too late!