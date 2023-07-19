Old Navy Old Navy high-waisted poplin pull-on shorts

Ever since I was old enough to dress myself, I’ve always been more of a fashion-over-function person, eschewing comfort in favor of dressing the way I liked (which wasn’t always the most weather-appropriate). I’ve specifically always had a disdain for above-ankle hemlines and prefer to swelter in jeans and trousers when temperatures escalate. (I mean no shade to anyone who does embrace the shorts lifestyle — I commend you for your healthy relationship with reality.)

Perhaps it’s a testament to the extremity of the weather in our rapidly warming world or just the effects of time wearing me down, but I’ve recently softened my stance on abbreviated pants with the help of this $27 pair from Old Navy.

I stumbled across the shorts while making my rounds of the internet and something about them made me pause. I liked the cut of their jib — the appropriately-proportioned 5-inch inseam, the shirred elastic waistband and perhaps most importantly, the color. Saturated hues are my kryptonite, and the cotton-poplin pair is happily available in five sunny shades. At less than $30, it seemed silly not to take the plunge — and reader, I don’t regret my decision one bit.

I’m first and foremost obsessed with the cloudlike poplin fabrication. The 100% cotton fabric might feel alarmingly flimsy in any other application, but here the shorts’ airiness is a welcome respite from the oppressive temperatures inside and outside my home. They’re also pleasingly, ever-so-slightly voluminous and rumple easily in a way that others might find irksome but I genuinely enjoy. I feel like a slightly more polished and grown-up version of my preteen summer camp self. I took my normal size and am happy with the way they fit, and find I can wear them either at my natural waistline or just below, and they’re equally comfortable and well-fitting.