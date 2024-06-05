This Breezy Under-$25 Tunic Dress Looks Like A Way More Expensive One

Old Navy Short-sleeve mini shirtdress from Old Navy

If you’re anything like us, you live for finding a less expensive version of a gorgeous item that’s out of your price range.

Right now, that item is this super stylish short-sleeve mini shirtdress we found at Old Navy for a mere $23.99 that’s similar to one we found at another retailer for almost quadruple the price.

Both classic and classy with a “business at the top and party on the bottom” aesthetic, this soft twill cotton dress is machine washable, loose-fitting and flares at the hem. But what sets it apart from its pricier counterpart for us are the extra design details like the covered button placket, the vented sides and the pockets.

Available in sizes XS-4X, this flirty number comes in black, white and a blue-and-white striped option. (A vibrant green colorway was so popular that it already sold out.) You can dress it up with a sassy Mary Jane stiletto or a cute wedge sandal for a girl’s night, dress them down with a sneaker for an errand run, keep it simple with some ballet flats or a regular sandal, or add some edge with an ankle boot or a pair of Chuck Taylors.

“Bought it in black, and it’s one of the most comfortable, flattering and versatile pieces in my wardrobe,” said one anonymous reviewer. Declared another: “I look expensive!”

Scroll down to add this summer workhorse to your cart before it sells out for good.