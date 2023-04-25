Promising reviews at Old Navy:

“If you love Rothys you need to consider these. They are comfy, affordable, stylish, and last a long time. I have bought all colours, that’s how good they are.” — Tendai

“I love the soft knit slip on shoe because my foot fits in it comfortably and I wear a wide width. I also like it because it’s easy to put on if your in a hurry and want to wear something that goes with almost anything. Very comfortable as well.” — anonymous

“These shoes were exactly what I was looking for. High quality material, flexible and comfy but still hold their shape, and then have a crisp look to them. I wanted a sneaker that I could wear to work and still look professional, but also wear them day to day. These are it!” — anonymous

"I wore these for travel and are great with ped socks through TSA. Simple to slip on and off. Very comfortable and easy for small or wide feet." — anonymous