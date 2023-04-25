ShoppingsalesShoessneakers

You’ll Never Guess Where We Found These Walking Shoes On Sale

Old Navy makes an affordable version of a beloved (and pricier) slip-on sneaker from footwear startup Rothy's.

Soft knit <a href="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383278/5555?subId1=6447f5cae4b03c1b88c98581&u=https%3A%2F%2Foldnavy.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D4094440320010%26amp%3Bvid%3D1%23pdp-page-content" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="slip-ons" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6447f5cae4b03c1b88c98581" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383278/5555?subId1=6447f5cae4b03c1b88c98581&u=https%3A%2F%2Foldnavy.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D4094440320010%26amp%3Bvid%3D1%23pdp-page-content" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">slip-ons</a> from Old Navy
Old Navy
Soft knit slip-ons from Old Navy

Here at HuffPost, our quest for comfortable shoes of every conceivable stripe is never-ending. We’re hot on the trail of affordable sneakers, waterproof walking shoes and footwear that makes strolling more comfortable for older adults.

Internet chatter recently led us to a particular pair of knit slip-on sneakers available in three wear-with-everything colorways and equipped with a bold white sole that gives it an elevated feel. Not only that, they are on sale for almost 50% off, marked down from $34.99 to a mere $18.

Even more compelling is the shoe’s striking resemblance to a popular-but-pricy pair from Rothy’s, the startup sneaker imprint that helped pioneer the type of easy-clean knitted flat that’s taken the professional world by storm in the past five-ish years.

$18 at Old Navy (originally $34.99)

Nearly 400 reviewers gave the shoe high marks for comfort and style, awarding it a rating that exceeded four stars.

Thanks to the padded ankle collar and cushioned foot bed, it appears that these slip-ons offers a foot-friendly construction along with a streamlined silhouette that’s winning shoppers’ approval.

Old Navy used a blend of recycled polyester for the fabric upper and recycled thermoplastic rubber for the cushy outsole, making these a lower-impact choice than a shoe made with exclusively “virgin” plastic materials.

We rounded up some of the most insightful reviews from Old Navy customers, which you can review below — or you can go ahead pick up a pair for yourself before the rest of the internet gets wind of this unmissable deal.

Promising reviews at Old Navy:

“If you love Rothys you need to consider these. They are comfy, affordable, stylish, and last a long time. I have bought all colours, that’s how good they are.” — Tendai

“I love the soft knit slip on shoe because my foot fits in it comfortably and I wear a wide width. I also like it because it’s easy to put on if your in a hurry and want to wear something that goes with almost anything. Very comfortable as well.” — anonymous

“These shoes were exactly what I was looking for. High quality material, flexible and comfy but still hold their shape, and then have a crisp look to them. I wanted a sneaker that I could wear to work and still look professional, but also wear them day to day. These are it!” — anonymous

“I wore these for travel and are great with ped socks through TSA. Simple to slip on and off. Very comfortable and easy for small or wide feet.I wore these for travel and are great with ped socks through TSA. Simple to slip on and off. Very comfortable and easy for small or wide feet.” — anonymous

$18 at Old Navy (originally $34.99)

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

