This Viral Old Navy Tank Top Is On Sale For An Absurdly Good Price

One thing about me is that I will count down the seconds until winter is over. The moment I can sense spring on the horizon, my mood gets better and my shopping cart fills up with warm-weather outfits.

This year is no exception, and my hyperfixation clothing item is one that has seemed to captivate the internet, as well: The Snug Crop Tank from Old Navy. I’ve seen this top all over my TikTok For You Page ― and I totally understand the hype now that I have two of my own. And lucky for you, they’re on sale right now at a shockingly affordable price.

Old Navy The Old Navy Snug Cropped Tank Top is going to be my go-to top for spring.

This tank features a high, crewcut neckline and ribbed fabric. It’s form-fitting without being suffocating. If you hate crop tops, don’t let the name fool you: This isn’t a midriff bearing shirt. It skims the top of your waistband for an effortless look, but its stretchy fabric also allows you to tuck it in if you want to appear more polished. It works perfectly as a layering piece, but it’s high-quality enough to wear alone. Talk about versatility.

Best of all, like most of Old Navy’s clothing items, it comes in a range of sizes and lengths. This tank starts at an XS and goes up to a XXL; it also comes in petite and tall. I’m 6 feet tall and take a size large normally, and a large tall worked perfectly for me. I’m a neutral girl, so I own it in black and white, but they also come in a bunch of other colors like olive, peach, red and more.

Old Navy This comfortable and versatile tank comes in a variety of colors.

