ShoppingStyleTikTokClothing

This Viral Old Navy Tank Top Is On Sale For An Absurdly Good Price

The wardrobe staple all over TikTok can be yours for under $10 if you add to your cart quickly.
By 

Senior Life Editor, HuffPost

One thing about me is that I will count down the seconds until winter is over. The moment I can sense spring on the horizon, my mood gets better and my shopping cart fills up with warm-weather outfits.

This year is no exception, and my hyperfixation clothing item is one that has seemed to captivate the internet, as well: The Snug Crop Tank from Old Navy. I’ve seen this top all over my TikTok For You Page ― and I totally understand the hype now that I have two of my own. And lucky for you, they’re on sale right now at a shockingly affordable price.

The Old Navy Snug Cropped Tank Top is going to be my go-to top for spring.
Old Navy
The Old Navy Snug Cropped Tank Top is going to be my go-to top for spring.
On Sale Starting At $5.97 At Old Navy

This tank features a high, crewcut neckline and ribbed fabric. It’s form-fitting without being suffocating. If you hate crop tops, don’t let the name fool you: This isn’t a midriff bearing shirt. It skims the top of your waistband for an effortless look, but its stretchy fabric also allows you to tuck it in if you want to appear more polished. It works perfectly as a layering piece, but it’s high-quality enough to wear alone. Talk about versatility.

Best of all, like most of Old Navy’s clothing items, it comes in a range of sizes and lengths. This tank starts at an XS and goes up to a XXL; it also comes in petite and tall. I’m 6 feet tall and take a size large normally, and a large tall worked perfectly for me. I’m a neutral girl, so I own it in black and white, but they also come in a bunch of other colors like olive, peach, red and more.

This comfortable and versatile tank comes in a variety of colors.
Old Navy
This comfortable and versatile tank comes in a variety of colors.
$5.97 And Up At Old Navy (Regularly $12.99)

While I wouldn’t normally let TikTok influence me so easily, I’m glad it did in this case. Now all we need is for the temperature outside to be fully influenced, too.

Before You Go

A pair of straight ankle Levi's jeans

35 Fashion Basics On Amazon Prime For Anyone Who Needs An Immediate Wardrobe Update

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING